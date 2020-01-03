MURRAY — Former Calloway County Judge Executive and State Rep. Larry Elkins (R-Murray) has pre-filed a bill that would change how library board members in the state of Kentucky are selected.
The change will allow the voting public to select board members during general elections. Currently, board members are selected through appointment to the board by a county’s judge-executive following an application and nomination process. Elkins pre-filed the bill for the General Assembly’s 2020 regular session.
He said he filed the bill to provide a means for taxpayers to have more say in the selection process of board members that are in control of taxpayer money.
“Libraries collect a lot of tax money each year, and the way that trustees are currently appointed does not provide for direct input by the taxpayers on how the trustees are appointed,” Elkins said. “The trustees have a lot of power; they have taxing authority and spending authority.”
Elkins said that he felt the bill would provide more oversight for taxpayers to ensure their money is spent as they feel it should be.
“I think the bill just makes sense,” he said. “The taxpayers will elect those trustees to make those decisions, and they will be judged by the taxpayers on their decisions. It is a direct way to appoint trustees.”
The bill calls for nonpartisan elections for board members every four years. While members can run for re-election, they would not be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms on the board. Elkins said that other legislators are looking at similar legislations to address other special taxing districts in the state, and said he expected support from both sides of the aisle.
“There is some talk about not only libraries, but special taxing districts in general,” Elkins said. “We will be reviewing all of that legislation and hopefully we can find something that provides more accountability to taxing districts in general.”
The Kentucky General Assembly’s 2020 regular session will convene Jan. 7 and adjourn April 15, 2020.
