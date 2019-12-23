MURRAY – Republican state Rep. Larry Elkins has decided not to run for re-election in the 5th District in 2020. Meanwhile, another Calloway County resident, Mary Beth Imes, filed her paperwork in Frankfort on Friday to run for the Republican Party’s nomination for the seat.
Imes is a funeral director at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory and is married to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, who held the 5th District seat for three terms before Elkins, from 2013 to 2019. Kenny also was a Democratic state representative in the 1970s before later switching to the Republican Party. The 5th House District includes all of Calloway County and a portion of Trigg County.
In a telephone interview Saturday, Elkins told the Ledger & Times it was a difficult decision, but his wife, Janie, is having serious health problems and he plans to prioritize her needs and spend the majority of his time next year at home with her after the conclusion of the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
“I want and need to be as supportive as I can for her, and I just didn’t feel like I could do my remaining time as state representative, campaign and do the things I needed to do,” Elkins said. “After we talked about it, we decided it would be in our best interest if I didn’t seek another term.”
Elkins said he had finalized his decision in the last two weeks and had not heard if any other Republicans planned to run in the May primary.
In a news release sent out by his office, Elkins said, “It has been a great privilege to serve the people of this district in Frankfort. I appreciate the confidence that my friends and neighbors put in me, but I also recognize that the time has come to begin another chapter. I have been blessed by a long career in public service, but after a great deal of prayerful consideration I believe the time has come to spend more time at home enjoying my family.”
Elkins was elected to the House in 2018, and served as Calloway County’s judge-executive in the roughly 20 years leading up to that. Prior to running for public office, he had a long career in law enforcement, including as the chief of the Murray Police Department.
“The lifelong friendships I’ve made, as well as the issues I’ve taken up on behalf of my constituents, have made my years of service memorable in every way,” Elkins said in the release. He added, “There are no better people than my constituents, who have given me the wonderful opportunity of serving as their voice in Frankfort. I will be forever grateful to them for supporting me and giving me the chance to advocate for the best interests of our region.”
The release said Elkins was a member of the House Agriculture, State Government, and Local Government committees, and that he had “earned a reputation for his attention to detail and his willingness to share his experiences to strengthen laws passed by the House.” He is also an active member of the Pro-Life Caucus, the Tennessee Valley Authority Caucus and the Western Kentucky Caucus.
“Rep. Elkins will be greatly missed,” House Speaker David Osborne said in the release. “He has brought incredible insight to law enforcement and local government issues and been a powerful advocate for the Kentucky values held by the people of his district.”
Mary Beth Imes said she and her husband had known for a while that Elkins was considering not filing for re-election, so they had talked about the possibility of running herself. She said she wasn’t sure about the idea at first, but more and more people who had also heard about Elkins’ possible plans encouraged her to run, and she thought it would be a great opportunity to make a difference.
Imes said that as of right now, she does not have any specific legislative priorities, but she is very conservative and plans to run on a conservative platform.
In a news release, Imes said, “I have been at Kenny’s side in public life since 1966. I have watched the operation of state government, participated in committee meetings, and worked with him on reviewing legislative drafts. My experience in the legislative process provides me with a unique understanding and capability to represent the people of Calloway and Trigg counties in a way that they deserve.
“I had never considered running for office myself until friends began to encourage me to do this when they learned that Rep. Larry Elkins would not be seeking reelection. The overwhelming support and encouragement of family and friends to do this made me know I was on the right track.“
Speaking about issues that will come up during the 2020 General Assembly, Imes said, “Counties across Kentucky are wrestling with the growing cost of jails, county road maintenance, the opioid addiction issue, the funding of quality education and the need to locate good quality jobs in the private sector. I’ve worked in the creation of jobs in the private sector; I have a daughter who’s in education and I understand the issues teachers deal with in the classroom every day and I’ve witnessed the scourge drugs have had on families throughout Calloway and Trigg counties. I don’t have all the answers; I don’t even know all the questions that will be asked, but I am prepared to listen to my constituents, to read the legislation and cast votes with a Christian heart. I am truly ready to serve in the General Assembly on day one.”
Jan. 10 is the deadline to file to run in the May 2020 Republican and Democratic primaries.
