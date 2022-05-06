MURRAY – Local emergency agencies are reminding citizens how important it is to accommodate emergency vehicles on the streets and highways so first responders can do their jobs safely.
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) said in a news release this week that it is joining Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to promote the “Slow Down and Move Over” message to Kentucky drivers. KRS 189.930, known as the “Move Over” law, was passed in 2003, and it requires motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to do so can result in fines, jail time or both, KOHS said.
“When you’re on a four-lane road and you see the blue, red or yellow lights – whether it be a fire truck, a police car or even a wrecker or construction worker – you need to slow down and move over into the other lane,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight. “If you are on a two-lane road, you definitely need to slow down. I don’t think most people really understand how dangerous it is to be out trying to work a scene or even just standing on the side of a four-lane road having these cars whizzing by at 50, 60 or 70 mph.”
Knight said the risk of injury or death increases for both emergency personnel and for civilians on two-lane roads, and that risk is even greater when there are hills involved. Any time you see emergency vehicles approaching behind you with its lights on, Knight said it is absolutely critical to pull over to the shoulder or at least as far over as possible if the road does not have a shoulder.
“Sometimes somebody will see you (in an emergency vehicle), and they’re trying to do the right thing, but it’s on a hill,” Knight said. “We don’t know what’s coming over that hill, and we may not have time to safely pass on a yellow line or double yellow line. So if they will turn their signal on, that will let us know they are aware we are back there and they are going to pull over when they get to a safe spot. That way, we can pass when it’s safe for us to pass.”
Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said that while it’s more of a challenge for fire trucks to navigate through traffic because of the size of the vehicles, every emergency vehicle driver faces the same difficulties.
“Obviously, speed and safety are our biggest concerns when we’re going to an emergency call, and the more cooperation we can get from the public, the sooner and safer everyone is going to be,” Pologruto said. “Navigating through the traffic, we are relying on our citizens to be aware of emergency vehicles and responding appropriately.”
Pologruto said attention to emergency vehicles is especially important at this time of year as summer approaches and temperatures start to rise.
“As the weather is going to be heating up, people in all likelihood are going to have their windows up and their air-conditioning on, and that reduces the audible warnings that we rely on,” Pologruto said. “(They might also have) radios blaring, so there’s a lot of distractions and we would really just encourage the public to just be aware of what we are doing out there. Ultimately, we want to get to the scene of these emergencies as quickly and safely as we can to help our citizens.”
Murray-Calloway County Ambulance/Emergency Medical Services Director Marty Barnett said his crews make multiple runs every day, and when drivers are considerate, it allows them to not only make it to the hospital faster, but also to administer immediate care more effectively.
“The importance of ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ for us on the EMS side is that if the traffic will slow down and vehicles will move over, it allows us to put more of our focus on our patients rather than having one eye on the traffic and one eye on the patient,” Barnett said. “There are two people that make up a crew on an ambulance, so it’s usually one person’s job to watch traffic and one person’s job to take care of the patient. But if traffic slows down and moves over, it allows both members of the team to focus on the patient.”
According to NHTSA, there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents since 2017. All 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws, with the first law originating in South Carolina in 1996. Hawaii was the final state to enact legislation in 2012.
