MURRAY – Representatives from all local emergency agencies are invited to attend the Calloway Calloway County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be held at Calloway County Fire-Rescue’s Station 1 headquarters at 101 East Sycamore St. Interim Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call said he scheduled the meeting because former EM director Chesley Thomas recently stepped down from the position. Call said he will be filling in temporarily until the county hires another permanent EM director.
Call said the meeting is for the purpose of coordinating all emergency agencies and making sure all phone numbers and contact information is up to date, as well as other planning functions like coordinating responses to any possible disaster. That includes all local law enforcement and fire agencies, so representatives from the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Public Safety, Murray Fire Department and CCFR will be there. The Calloway County Health Department is also involved, in addition to governmental public works departments, Call said. He said representatives from the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools are also invited.
“The Local Emergency Planning Committee is a federal requirement,” Call said. “It is required to meet twice year and does inventories of chemical hazards, coordinating response plans in case there is an incident and that kind of thing. … With our LEPC, we broadened (the scope) a little bit from the federal mandate. Any kind of emergency planning that we can do at these meetings that would improve our preparedness, we try to go ahead and do.”
Call is serving as the current LEPC chair, and although the EM director usually fills that role, the person must be elected by committee members, he said. Jeff Steen is currently the LEPC vice-chair. The LEPC meeting will be followed by a meeting of the DES Organization, Call added.
“My plan is for both meetings to be short and informative,” Call said in an email to agencies affiliated with the LEPC. “If you have items you wish to present at either meeting, please let me know right away. I will send meeting agendas and reminder of the meetings (Tuesday). Most likely we will schedule another meeting for mid-December, to carry on further business.”
