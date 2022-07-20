CALLOWAY COUNTY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has awarded $200,000 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds to Calloway County.
A project was authorized to provide Calloway County with emergency funding for the construction of a new bridge on Outland School Road (CR-1123) located approximately 0.213 miles north of Old Salem Road. The New Clayton Creek Bridge was completed and opened to traffic on July 6. The $200,000 award will go toward the $515,000 spent on the project by the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this emergency funding request from Calloway County to assist with the repair and maintenance of safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The KYTC Division of Rural and Municipal Aid preserves a portion of city and county road funds to help cover such emergencies. A check will be issued directly to the Calloway County Fiscal Court which supervised construction of the new bridge.
