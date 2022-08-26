MURRAY – One never knows when disaster will strike, and an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course aims for its participants to be prepared to spring into action at a moment’s notice.

Bill Call, deputy emergency management director for Calloway County, said CERT is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program that trains citizens in basic emergency preparedness and response topics. The class will meet from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday nights, starting Sept. 15, at Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1. Over the course of eight weeks, Call said participants will receive training in basic fire safety, including how to use a fire extinguisher; first aid in a disaster situation; search and rescue techniques; terrorism response and much more. Those who finish the course will be issued a backpack with valuable response equipment. 