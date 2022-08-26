MURRAY – One never knows when disaster will strike, and an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course aims for its participants to be prepared to spring into action at a moment’s notice.
Bill Call, deputy emergency management director for Calloway County, said CERT is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program that trains citizens in basic emergency preparedness and response topics. The class will meet from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday nights, starting Sept. 15, at Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1. Over the course of eight weeks, Call said participants will receive training in basic fire safety, including how to use a fire extinguisher; first aid in a disaster situation; search and rescue techniques; terrorism response and much more. Those who finish the course will be issued a backpack with valuable response equipment.
Call said the training was last offered about a year ago, and it coincides with National Preparedness Month in September. He said that in the eight times he led the training, the class has averaged around 15 participants, though up to 20 can be accommodated. He said the course not only prepares people to react if an emergency happens to their family, neighborhood or community, but past graduates have also been utilized to assist other communities during disasters.
“We’ve activated the team several times to assist after incidents,” Call said. “We had a small group go over to Mayfield the day after the tornado in December to help with distribution of items. Another group went to Marshall County and helped with radio communications. We also activated during the solar eclipse in 2017 because there was so much concern that there could be major problems on the roads and so forth.”
Call said that since going through the CERT course, several individuals have told him they used their training to respond to a traffic accident or a fire or health problem at a neighbor’s house.
“They knew more of what to do to help than they would have if they had not had the class, and that’s, of course, the idea when we train citizens,” he said. “They’re not going to be professional responders with just 24 hours of training, but they’ve gotten an introduction to emergency response training, and they know more of what to do to help, and that makes a big difference.”
Call said he took the CERT course himself in 2005 under Jeff Steen, who was Calloway County’s emergency management director at the time and recently was hired by the county to take that job again. Call said participating in that course directly led to him becoming a deputy with Emergency Management and eventually to taking over as EM director after Steen decided to step down the first time he had the job. Call retired from the position in recent years, though he still remains active as one of four deputies.
Steen said it has been nearly 20 years since Calloway County hosted its first CERT training, which was partly motivated by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“CERT really caught hold in California; they were worried about earthquakes and things like that,” Steen said. “We didn’t really have a CERT program around here until after 9/11, and then there was some FEMA and Homeland Security money that came down to put the training on. We put our first CERT training on in the spring of 2003, I believe. We put seven courses on fully funded by FEMA, and they were well-received.”
Steen said Murray State University also put on a similar program several times for employees, and he estimated that more than 300 people have received the training in Calloway County over the last two decades. While running into graduates in various places around town, Steen said they have told him stories of administering first aid during family gatherings, feeling ready and confident when using a fire extinguisher on a small fire in their garage and many other situations.
“People do find the program beneficial, even if we haven’t had a major earthquake,” Steen said. “The skills they use can come in handy in day-to-day living.”
Linda Cherry said she and her husband, Don, took the training a few years ago, and it was eye-opening to realize how unprepared most people would be in a large scale emergency.
“In a bad emergency where there are possibly multiple deaths and serious life-threatening injuries, people need to be prepared to take care of themselves and focus on their neighborhood, (especially if) phone services are down,” Cherry said.
With the focus on localized, neighborhood-based emergency response, Cherry said she would recommend that any homeowners association in Calloway County encourage their members to take the class.
Corbie Gomez said she took the course in the fall of 2019 largely because she was interested in learning how to operate ham radios, and that class was also coming up at the time.
“The main benefit, I think, was just connecting with people in the community that are like-minded and have that focus as well,” Gomez said. “I have not had to use (my disaster training), thank goodness, but I’m definitely glad I have the training so that if something were to happen, I could fall back on that.”
To register for the CERT course, people may contact Call by email at wcall@mchsi.com or by phone at 270-293-0068.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.