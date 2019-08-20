BENTON — Monday’s latest chapter in the case of a school shooting that occurred in January 2017 in Marshall County was supposed to focus on whether or not the accused shooter had his rights violated.
However, as the hearing dragged forward, it became a day of raw emotion for many, both on the witness stand and in the audience as the testimony included, for the first time in court, bits and pieces of recollections that began to paint the picture of the horror that was Jan. 23, 2017 at Marshall County High School in Draffenville.
Numerous law enforcement officials told of the initial first several minutes that unfolded after the first reports that an active shooter was present at the campus, resulting in the quick apprehension of a 15-year-old sophomore student named Gabriel Parker. They also told some of what transpired at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton after Parker had been taken away from the campus, where two students — Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — died and 14 others were wounded by gunfire.
Members of Holt’s family erupted in tears when Kentucky State Police Detective Corey Hamby mentioned only the slightest description of how he had been about to show Parker her picture during the interrogation that morning. Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson subsequently asked for questioning to drift away from that subject.
However, he could not prevent Kentucky State Police Lt. Trey Green from testifying about the waking nightmare he faced when he first entered the school.
“I thought Bailey Holt was my daughter,” Green said, choking back tears as he remembered seeing the first casualties inside the campus. On that day, Green was a detective sergeant with KSP Post 1 in Graves County and said he had followed a Benton police unit and a Kentucky Alcohol Beverage Control unit out of downtown Benton when he saw them pull out of the Benton City Hall parking lot in a hurry.
“I’m sorry. This is really difficult for me,” Green told the court, as the sniffles of family members spread from the seating area of the courtroom.
Green had a key place in Monday’s hearing as both the prosecution and defense sought to establish a timeline for when Parker’s family members began realizing he was in custody and needed legal representation.
Green said he began learning that Parker was the suspected shooter several minutes after then-Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars had found the student in a weight room near the campus’s Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center. Byars testified that Parker was carrying a brown satchel sack. He also said Parker admitted to being the shooter.
Upon learning this, Green said he immediately told a pair of KSP troopers to head to an address in the Pirates Cove community of southern Marshall County to notify Parker’s family. By 9:26 a.m., he said, troopers were at the front door of the home and soon were telling Parker’s stepfather, Justin Minyard, that they suspected he was the shooter.
At that point, Parker was in custody and about to be questioned by Marshall Detective Jeff Daniel and Detective Sgt. Matt Hilbrecht. Daniel testified that he personally read Parker his Miranda rights before asking any questions and that a waiver form was filled out, just not signed.
Later, Hilbrecht said he noticed it had not been signed and asked Parker to sign it, which he did. Parker then asked for an attorney, Hilbrecht said, ending the interrogation at about 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, a great deal of legal maneuvering had been happening away from the sheriff’s office. It started with Murray attorney Cheri Riedel receiving a phone call from Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy Western Regional Manager Eric Stovall of Madisonville, advising that an attorney needed to be preparing to aid whomever was placed into custody because a shooting had occurred at Marshall County High School.
This was before Parker was identified, Riedel said, adding that her first act was to inform the Murray office’s Marshall County defenders, Amy Harwell-Jackson and Bethany Willcutt, to be ready to rush to the defense of whomever was taken into custody, especially being that it was more than likely that the suspect would be a juvenile.
It was at that point in the testimony that the highest drama of the day would unfold, as Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust engaged Riedel in a tense cross-examination, challenging her testimony that such a policy was not just her own, but it was DPA’s in the first place.
“Let’s cut through this!” Foust said. “You were getting texts from the regional DPA manager within minutes of a school shooting and you’re telling me it’s not a DPA policy?”
“I can’t tell you that it’s written policy,” Riedel said.
A former circuit judge, Foust loudly fired back, “Would it surprise you if I told you that DPA has always told its attorneys to solicit potential defenders in criminal cases in order to tell him not to talk? Would that surprise you?”
“I said that this is my personal office policy,” Riedel calmly responded, later responding to a question about anticipating that the suspect in this case would be a juvenile. Parker was 15 at the time.
“It was a fair bet that it would be a juvenile, since it happened at a high school,” she said, adding that Kentucky Revised Statute Chapter 31 allows DPA counsel to intervene on a defendant’s behalf if an indigent person is in need of legal services. She said this can be done without a judge’s appointment.
Foust rejected that claim, and Hilbrecht did not recognize it when Willcutt attempted to gain entry to the interrogation room that morning. He said he asked her if she had been appointed, which she had not as of yet. That was later granted by Jameson, but by the time he made that ruling, Parker had invoked his right to counsel, ending the interrogation, Hilbrecht said.
Meanwhile, another drama had been unfolding, – that of Parker’s mother, Mary Garrison Minyard. Editor of the online publication Marshall County Daily, Garrison Minyard had immediately headed back toward the campus that morning after learning of the shooting on the way back to Pirates Cove. She said she had just delivered her son to the campus at about 7:50 a.m., rushed because they had overslept.
She learned of the shooting from a phone call, which she said came from her son.
“He told me someone was shooting,” she recalled, shakily as her emotions hovered on the breaking point. “I told him to get down and hide, and that ‘I love you.’”
Nearly two hours later, she began learning the unthinkable as word slowly began to spread that a suspect had been identified, and his name was Gabe. At first, she said a woman with whom she was standing outside the school entrance had said it was not her son, that the person’s name was “Powers.” Then, upon receiving the text from her husband that police had arrived at their home to speak with them, she assumed the worst.
“I thought he was a victim,” she said under questioning from lead defense counsel Tom Griffiths, going on to say that she thought at the time that the text from her husband meant learning her son was dead or injured. She said she was no longer acting as a reporter. “I only wanted one thing, to find my child.”
Then, she said after a period of no texts or calls, Justin told her what he had learned as to why the troopers were at their house. They believed Gabe was the shooter and, adding to the case, a gun was missing from the house.
“At that moment? I couldn’t do anything but fall apart,” she testified, going on to describe how she became so hysterical that she vomited. A trooper at the campus soon was calling for an ambulance to provide a medical check. Paramedic Abigail Hendrickson – who was with the Mercy Regional EMS of Paducah that had sent units to assist with the mass-casualty situation – said she tried to persuade Garrison Minyard to allow herself to be taken to a hospital after she had asked for a drug to calm anxiety symptoms.
Garrison Minyard refused and said she suddenly realized that her son probably needed representation from an attorney. After several frantic minutes, her Marshall County Daily co-worker, Ann Beckett, arrived where Garriso Minyard was being examined and helped find Wilcutt.
“It didn’t even occur to me that he was being questioned,” Garrison Minyard testified.
The next step will be the customary filing of post-hearing briefs by both sides. Jameson said he hopes to have those in his possession by Sept. 13 so he can issue a ruling shortly thereafter. He also set a status hearing for 1 p.m. Nov. 15.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.