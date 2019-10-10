MURRAY — The annual Empty Bowls event to benefit Need Line in Murray will be kicking off tomorrow at Playhouse in the Park.
The local event is part of an international Empty Bowls Project program to fight hunger that began in Michigan in the ‘90s. As in years past, this year’s local event will be hosted on the deck of Playhouse in the Park from 5-7 p.m. Those attending will receive a simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl that patrons will be able to take away from the event.
Need Line board member Kathy Kopperud said the event has been popular over the years and was started locally through the Murray State University art and home economics departments. In time, the Murray Art Guild also became involved, helping participants prepare and fire their bowls before the event. All proceeds go to benefit Need Line and their mission to combat food insecurity in Calloway County.
“We have been doing this for a number of years,” Kopperud said. “Empty Bowls was originally started within the art community in order to provide a way for them to help address food insecurity. MAG held the event for several years, and just a few years ago, they have been hosting workshops to make the bowls. Need Line has taken over providing the food and setting up the food.”
Kopperud said the event is possible through the cooperation of MAG, Need Line and the Parks Department.
“We will have a limited number of bowls from local artist Wayne Bates,” he said. “Those can be purchased for an additional $25 on top of a ticket.”
Kopperud said that various groups, including scout troops, clubs or groups of friends make the bowls, and MAG takes those and fires them before the big night.
“It is a valuable service to us, and you get to take home an original bowl,” she said. “It is a fun event and it is one of my favorite events that we host. It is very relaxed and enjoyable.”
Kopperud said tickets are $20 in advance, and are available at Need Line and Kopperud Realty. She said tickets would also be available at the door for $25. For more information, call 270-753-6333 or 270-753-1222.
