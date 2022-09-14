Epperson arraigned Tuesday

Jack Epperson, of Murray, appeared before Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens Tuesday for his arraignment on charges related to the incident near Sorority Row on Saturday during which he allegedly threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail at a group of female students.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jack Epperson allegedly approached a group of female students who were assembling near Sorority Row in advance of the Watermelon Bust, an annual event held by the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), witnesses observed the suspect throwing what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the sorority members before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The suspect suffered burns to his hands; otherwise, there were no injuries related to the incident.