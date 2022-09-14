MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jack Epperson allegedly approached a group of female students who were assembling near Sorority Row in advance of the Watermelon Bust, an annual event held by the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), witnesses observed the suspect throwing what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the sorority members before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The suspect suffered burns to his hands; otherwise, there were no injuries related to the incident.
KSP arrested Epperson and charged him with two felonies, first-degree attempted assault (two counts) and possession of a destructive device (one count). The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device; KSP’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.
By agreement between the defense and the Commonwealth, one count of second-degree wanton endangerment was added to the list of charges Tuesday. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney James Burkeen advised the wanton endangerment charge will allow Epperson to meet criteria for “certain things” necessary to address some mental health issues that have been raised.
After they are arraigned, defendants typically have a preliminary hearing wherein it is determined if there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury for a possible indictment. Epperson, who is represented by Murray attorney Chris Hendricks, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, as well as the right to have his case presented to the grand jury.
As a result, the case now goes directly to Calloway Circuit Court and will likely be heard by Special Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit David Buckingham. Epperson will be arraigned in Calloway Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12:30 p.m.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
