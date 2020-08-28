MURRAY – Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said Thursday that because he found that an e-warrant failed to articulate probable cause, he has rejected a summons request from the Murray Police Department for a harassment charge against a Murray man for allegedly spraying women with a garden hose at a downtown protest on Aug. 15.
Ernstberger confirmed to the Ledger & Times that the MPD had requested a summons of an individual for the charge of harassment with no physical contact. Several people who were protesting the Confederate monument in Murray’s courthouse square told the Ledger & Times that Sandy Forrest had sprayed several women with a garden hose during a 24-hour protest on Aug. 15. Forrest told the newspaper after the incident that he had not intended to spray protesters but was trying to spray around them to remove sidewalk chalk from the veterans memorial bricks. Videos and photos were posted on social media that protesters say shows Forrest intentionally acting aggressively toward the protesters while spraying them.
Ernstberger said his office received an e-warrant from MPD for review.
“Any time (you’re dealing with) anything other than felonies and misdemeanors committed in an officer’s presence or domestic violence offenses, those have to be done either through an arrest warrant or a summons,” Ernstberger said. “(Police) can’t just arrest, so those (types of charges) go through the e-warrant system. There are some offenses that are not arrestable, including the charge that they requested on Mr. Forrest.”
After receiving the e-warrant, Ernstberger said he emailed the investigating officer asking if there was any additional information. He said the officer provided additional video footage and he reviewed it Thursday morning.
“I returned (the e-warrant) to the officer that created it, and that’s fairly common,” he said. “My office sees it before it goes to the judge to either sign off on it or reject, and what we’re doing is looking for errors and looking for a determination of probable cause and whether the officer has articulated that. We reject those – it’s not out of the ordinary by any means – for anything from typographical errors, or sometimes the officer will input the offender’s name in such a way that it appears backwards. If that happens and if the judge issued it, if the officer wanted to serve that, even if the officer knew exactly who is was supposed to be, it would be improper for them to serve it.
“In this case, the complaint that was attached to the e-warrant in the system just didn’t articulate probable cause for the charge that was requested.”
Ernstberger said the case is now back in the MPD’s hands, so the department has several options. Sometimes if an e-warrant is rejected, officers decide that a case is too tenuous to proceed and they don’t resubmit, he said. Another option is to revise the complaint to better articulate probable cause so that it meets the requirements of the relevant statute. Another option is for the case to be taken directly to a grand jury, he said.
Protesters say they are planning another demonstration at 6 p.m. today in which participants will march from Murray State University’s campus to the courthouse.
