MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police said an escaped inmate who was assigned to work release at the MCP Candle Factory that collapsed during the Mayfield tornado turned himself in Monday in Calloway County.
KSP Post announced on Saturday it was searching for 44-year-old Francisco Starks, a Graves County inmate. After the collapse of the MCP factory Friday night, Starks was recovered and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Upon his release, KSP said he allegedly walked away from the hospital. Post 1 personnel were notified of the incident shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday morning, KSP said, Starks turned himself in at the Calloway County Jail. Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for the offenses of burglary, third-degree theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.