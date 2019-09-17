MURRAY — In a day and age where ideas like protecting the environment and finding more efficiency are gaining more importance every day, something that brings those goals together is going to gain a lot of attention.
That is why waves of Murray State University students, along with faculty and administration officials, were swarming the parking lot near the Blackburn Science building between classes Monday. The attraction was the inaugural EV Car Show hosted by the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology. The event featured vehicles that run only on electrical charges, as well as hybrids that operate both on electrical charges and gasoline.
“This is actually part of what is known as National Drive Electric Week, which is an initiative designed to educate the public about electric cars and their feasibility, so we’re offering a lot of information about that today,” said Murray State Electromechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Coordinator Jake Hildebrant. He added that he was happy Murray State could offer such an activity. “There’s nothing like this in this area of Kentucky that’s anywhere close to here besides maybe Louisville. We’re hoping to grow this and, by this time next year, we’re hoping to perhaps have a larger area where maybe we can do some test drives.”
If that happens, two people Hildebrant would probably have no problem convincing to be guides for those test drives would be Murray’s Dale Barrett and Rich Crosby of Paris, Tennessee. Both are owners of all-electric Tesla cars and they said they came to Monday’s show because they wanted to do what they could to promote the concept.
“It’s the technology that’s in it,” said Barrett, who has two Tesla models, a 3 and an S. “To tell you the truth, if you’ve ever driven one, the takeoff is pretty wild. How wild? It’s about like taking off in a jet.
“You’re still able to maintain pretty good control, though. It’s a got a little chime in there that says you need to slow down.”
Then Barrett, with several people watching, gave a demonstration of some of the capabilities these cars possess. For starters, they have the ability to control interior temperatures, which is referred to as “dog mode,” for how a dog or other animal would not overheat inside the car. In addition to the now-standard GPS programming for a trip, the vehicle also indicates where along the route plug-in stations exist in order to give the car a quick zap of energy.
Then Barrett got fancy. He took out what appeared to be a cellphone, hit a couple of buttons and, with no one at the wheel, guided his Tesla S to move both forward and backward and park in a straight line.
“They’re working on technology now where if you’re within 150 feet, you can hit these buttons and the car will actually drive itself to you. It really is amazing stuff,” Barrett said, smiling.
Crosby also could not contain himself as he promoted his Tesla experiences. Now 72, he said this is something drivers of his age need to consider, especially for long drives.
“The icing on the cake for me is autopilot,” he said, noting that while it actually still requires putting one’s hands on the steering wheel, much of the other tasks are now automated. “You’ve got cruise control, but you can also set it to how many car lengths you want to have in front of you. I’ve got mine set at six lengths, so if I have a car slow down in front of me at six lengths, the car will automatically slow down to maintain that.
“It takes a lot of the stress away. Here’s the thing I really like, though. I just bought an S back from a trip to California and what it needs is a super charger stop every 200 miles. So you stop, get a super charger for 40 minutes, you get a cup of coffee while you’re waiting, then away you go again. It’s the first time I’ve done that trip where I wasn’t really worn out. It forces you to take a break.”
While he also enjoys the fact that such cars are environmentally friendly, Crosby said there is another factor that appeals to him more.
“It’s the 3 cents per mile thing,” he said, referring to the Tesla’s reported cost efficiency compared to gasoline. Hildebrant, who drives a Honda Clarity, which is a hybrid, said he can identify with that idea.
“You’re supposed to be able to go about 50 miles on a charge, then it automatically switches over to using gas,” he said. “However, I haven’t been to a gas station in about three months. As long as I stay in town, which is what I do mostly anyway, I don’t have to worry about gas. It’s like a cellphone charger. Every night, you just plug it up and you’re ready to go the next day.”
All of this was a big reason senior student Jonathan Fritz of Murray said he felt compelled to visit the show between his classes. Much of that visit was spent in the driver’s seat of Barrett’s Tesla 3, which satisfied a deep desire of his.
“Tesla is the most advanced car ever made, so I’m a huge fan,” Fritz said. “I had a deposit on one once, but I didn’t get it back because, well, being a student is not exactly financially conducive to being a Tesla owner, unfortunately. There were actually a couple things I learned today that I hadn’t known. I didn’t know you could turn off the safety features (such as automatic braking) if you want.
“I feel like we’re living in a time of turmoil right now, but once that turmoil is over, it’s going to be a pretty fantastic world to live in.”
There was even an electric bicycle on display Monday that was designed by a Murray State class. Hildebrant said this acts like a moped and is capable of traveling as fast as 20 mph. It also can be handled the usual way, with human pedaling power.
“It feels great that we’re able to be involved with something like that,” he said, also discussing the Jones College’s electromechanical engineering program that entered last year’s Chainless Bike Challenge and won a national competition, beating such well-known schools as Purdue and Michigan State in the process. “We’re proud of that. A lot of times, when people think of Murray State, they don’t think of engineering, but we have great programs and we’re very proud of our students.”
