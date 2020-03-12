EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sometimes, connections matter most.
At least that it is how it seems when it comes to what is becoming a tradition similar to Kentucky’s Big Blue Nation annually turning the host city of the Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament nearly all blue. In Evansville, Indiana, the first week of March appears to be a blue and gold thing – as in Murray State Racers blue and gold.
Those are the colors that basically have taken over the Ohio River city the past three years, and one Evansville establishment in particular seems to be enjoying the invasion quite well – Kevin’s Backstage Bar, which is literally across the street from the event’s site, the Ford Center. Owner Kevin Zirkelbach is not a Murray State alumnus, but he is, by marriage, now related to Murray State Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis. He said he is all too happy to provide a party spot for Racer fans during the tournament.
“Carrie’s husband’s sister is married to my cousin, so before the tournament moved to Evansville (in 2018), we started talking about what could be done,” Zirkelbach said Wednesday. “Our bar holds 235 people and I’d say we had 400 different people (who were Murray Sate fans) coming in each day, actually probably closer to 500.
“Last year, of course, was our best year just because of Ja Morant (now with the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA) and Magic Johnson being here. That was creating a little more excitement.”
Backstage was the headquarters for pre-game Murray State alumni parties on Friday and Saturday, which marked the semifinal and final games of the tournament. Murray State defeated longtime rival Austin Peay Friday, but fell to newer OVC rival Belmont in the championship game Saturday.
However, just the fact that Murray State was playing those days made Backstage a winner.
“Yes! Absolutely! We love it. We love Murray,” Zirkelbach said. “I tell you, if Murray State didn’t make the OVC tourney, we’d still have people, because folks from the other schools stop by too, but it would be a bad turnout. It wouldn’t help anybody up here. Sure, we’d still get people, but it wouldn’t be amazing like it’s been. As long as they do good, it’s all good. Those fans are nuts. They are passionate about basketball, but they also eat and drink more because they’re also staying in hotels up here.
“So I bought the bar (about 3 1/2) years ago, and Carrie and I start talking. I didn’t know what to expect, and she’s telling me this could be good. I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, whatever. We’ll see.’ I didn’t expect Murray State to show up like that. The first time they came up here (during the (’18 OVCs, we were understaffed that Friday and we were like, ‘Man! There’s a lot more people than we thought!’
“So now we gear up with a full staff for the whole weekend, and that is now a huge weekend for us. Even on Thursday and Wednesday (when Murray State did not play) we did pretty good. I’d say we doubled what we usually take in on Wednesday and again doubled on Thursday, then Murray State hit and we took in something like four or five times the usual on Friday and Saturday.”
The good news for Zirkelbach and other Evansville merchants is that the OVC Tournament is contracted to remain in the Ford Center through 2023. McGinnis said that with Backstage being rather small — with a capacity of about 235 people — the effect of Racer Nation more than likely spreads elsewhere.
“It’s not just Kevin’s place that benefits from this,” she said, going into why she said Evansville has gone all in for the OVC every year, even though not a single one of the teams playing in the event are from Evansville or even the Hoosier State. “No, they’re not, but it’s clear that the city of Evansville has invested in this event. I mean, they put out banners on their street lights, they have signs all over the city, mentioning the tournament. It is just a huge tournament for this city.
“When it was in Nashville (Tennessee), and I love Nashville, but it really never felt like the OVC Tournament was a priority there. In Evansville, they have invested their time and their money for this. I, for one, would like to see it stay in Evansville. They even have free parking near the Ford Center, and even paid, we only parked for $5.”
One more example of how Evansville rolls out the red carpet for the OVC was found before Saturday’s championship game. McGinnis said the Evansville Police Department closed the street in front of Backstage and allowed the Murray State pep band to perform on the street, as well as the Racers’ mascot Dunker.
“Hmm, we’ve got this for three more years, isn’t it?” Zirkelbach asked Wednesday, moving on to perhaps the most important part of that equation, particularly with his place having been booked through 2023 as the Murray State party headquarters. “And Murray’s going to be pretty good next year aren’t they?”
