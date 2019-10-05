PADUCAH — This week, the National Weather Service Office in Paducah has been promoting fall severe weather safety and preparedness in advance of a season that has proven quite deadly the past several years in its coverage area.
In fact, Rick Shanklin, the longtime warning coordination meteorologist for that office, said it has been the fall, not the spring season, which has a reputation for being more likely to see a tornado and has produced the most deaths in the Paducah coverage area. Most of those fall events have occurred at night as well.
It was a nighttime tornado investigation in November 2005 that he said has led him to be rather aggressive in trying to educate the public.
“That was the most horrific scene I’ve ever surveyed in my life,” he said Friday, remembering how he arrived at a trailer park in Evansville, Indiana just after daybreak on the morning of Nov. 5 and was met with a scene of total horror. An F-3 tornado had ravaged that park at about 2 a.m. that day, killing at least 20 people. “And I did see some of the bodies as they were being removed. I’ve never forgotten that.”
Shanklin also recalled an event several years later, Nov. 17, 2013, to be exact, when he surveyed another area of mobile homes in Hopkins County near Madisonville. This was the same tornado that had killed three people a few hours earlier at Brookport, Illinois, just across the Ohio River from the NWS office.
“That was the worst scene I had witnessed when it came to (a tornado) that did not kill anyone. It just destroyed that area and it was a miracle that anyone lived through it,” he recalled of how the family inside one of those homes was able to tell him what had happened. “They left their double-wide mobile home literally just seconds before the tornado hit it. You remember those too.
“These events – and even the ones that result in death – are situations you can use for education. That family in Hopkins County probably waited too long to act. At least I got the chance to talk to them. Others who don’t make it can’t tell me what they were thinking.”
That is why Shanklin is trying to get the word out to his coverage this week. He does not want to have to survey another scene where someone died.
And the need to quickly get to a safe place as a tornado approaches is the No. 1 message.
“Please heed the warning,” he said, noting this does not mean to wait until a tornado is actually sighted, provided one touches down at all. “You just can’t gamble with something like this. And if you’re watching weather coverage, or following it on social media, when you actually do get the report that it has touched down, it’s probably too late by then.”
That is because most radars are not showing what is happening in real time.
“And many times, (tornadoes) don’t come all the way to the ground when we issue a warning. The reason we’re issuing a warning, though, is because we are seeing very strong rotation in a thunderstorm, but what we’re seeing is probably somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 feet in the air,” Shanklin said, explaining the importance of having a large squadron of trained weather spotters available. “They actually can see what’s going on. We can’t and I’ve been very encouraged with the increased numbers we’ve been having for our spotter classes, particularly in Murray.”
Justin Holland of Murray, the Paducah NWS office’s official government observer, has attended that class in the past and has said he tries to attend it every time it is offered at Murray State University because it can present new information that can prove helpful. He also said this is a time of year he is watching the skies closely.
“Typically, for our area, it’s October and November that provides us with what we call a secondary storm season, and it’s just because of the clash of temperatures going from the warmth of summer to the cool of winter,” Holland said. “That’s the same thing that happens in the spring time.”
Holland said forecasts for above-normal temperatures through October actually may lower the severe threat.
“If we stay warm, particularly this time of year, it will actually tend to put a lid on things. That puts a squeeze on thunderstorm chances,” he said. “That means we’re below the proverbial ring of fire. If you’ll notice in the past week, they’ve been having some very bad weather to the north of us (in the upper Midwest) while we’ve been in the warm zone and that’s because the jet stream is staying to the north. Where the jet goes, that’s where your severe weather is going to be.
“Now, once that jet stream starts coming to the south and we start to have, say, one hot day, followed by a cold front that brings cooler weather the next day? That’s when you’re going to have storms and that’s when we have to be careful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.