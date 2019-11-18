MURRAY — Two well-loved talents in the Murray community will be returning to the stage this weekend for the benefit of the Playhouse in the Park’s Capital Campaign.
Kay Bates and Marie Taylor will be taking to the Playhouse stage this weekend for “An Evening of Song,” which will feature a variety of musical standards. The show will be opening this Friday with a repeat show Saturday, and will feature not only Bates and Taylor, but other former Playhouse songbirds, as well as former students of Bates.
“It is a benefit concert for the Playhouse’s capital campaign,” said Catie Bates-Robertson, the organizer for the event, as well as the daughter of Kay Bates. “We purchased a building on Arcadia Circle that is being used as an annex. So all of the proceeds from our ticket sales will go toward that capital campaign.”
Bates-Robertson said the Playhouse has been a big part of her family’s life, and that this isn’t the first campaign her family has been involved in for the community theater.
“Our family grew up in the Playhouse,” Bates-Robertson said. “My dad, Wayne Bates, was a part of the previous campaign to expand the Playhouse in the ‘90s to what it is today. So we are very vested in the community theater.”
Bates-Robertson said she and her mother began discussing what they might be able to do to help raise money for the campaign, and the show idea came to fruition.
“She and Marie Taylor have both been retired from Murray State University for a few years,” she said. “So they discussed doing a concert. And they have done these before several years ago, so some people are familiar with it, but for some, this will be new to them. But it is an evening of song featuring standards and show tunes.”
The show also presented an opportunity for former students and Playhouse participants to come and lend their talents to the endeavor.
“My mom is retired and hasn’t been singing for a long time,” Bates-Robertson said. “So rather than have her do a whole show, we invited some of her former students to perform in between sets.”
Special guests will include Emily Yocum Black, Tory Daughrity, Amanda Fox, Stephen Demetrius Keene, Kellie Wilferd and Jacob Waid, as well as baritone guest accompanists Tracy Carol Leslie and Cindy Miller.
“It is a celebration of song, so it will be a lot of songs that are timeless,” Bates-Robertson said. “It is a fun evening to honor that tradition of performance with the theater, and to also have a different sort of event from what we usually have at the Playhouse.”
Tickets are on sale now at the Playhouse for $25, will all the proceeds from the show going to the benefit of the new capital campaign. The show will be at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 270-759-1752.
