MURRAY — Tung Dinh’s mission to perform 24 hours’ worth of abdominal wheel roll-outs had its rough moments this week.
He said he nearly hit the proverbial wall at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. At 57, the longtime Murray martial arts instructor, a man at whom many marvel at his ability to stay in top physical condition, said he was starting to feel reality. Waiting every five years to perform physical challenges that become more and more imposing, requiring more and more reps each time, gets tougher.
However, for someone whose craft is predicated on discipline, self-confidence and sheer will, that adversity was not too much in the end. After all, the reason he was putting himself through this mission was to show the world how much appreciation he has for the United States of America, the country that welcomed his family in 1975 after they escaped communist rule in their native Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War. That made enduring the fatigue from lack of sleep easy to overcome.
Dinh indeed defeated that enemy Wednesday and finished the challenge at 4 p.m., having performed 10,002 roll-outs, which may be ruled a new Guinness World Record later this year. But that was not the goal, and the crowd inside Quest Fitness knew it. Some members of the audience even chose to show their support the only they knew how – on the mat with the man himself.
“That’s tough. I cant believe he did 10,002. I can’t imagine doing 24 hours either. That’s crazy,” said Luke Gagnon, a freshman student from Harrodsburg, who joined three fellow cadets of the Racer Battalion of Murray State University’s ROTC program, as well as at least two other military veterans, in providing partners for Dinh as he handled the final 30-or-so reps.
“I love physical records like this, like sit ups, pushups,” Gagnon said, reacting to Dinh’s observation that this year’s challenge is, by far, the most difficult of all of the challenges he has attempted. Those included sit-ups for more than 24 hours, as well as a 100-mile run for 24 hours. “I believe him. The hard part is pulling back. I’m definitely feeling my abs right now.”
“I’m tired, but I’m joyful that I was able to accomplish what I set out to do,” Dinh said, turning his attention to his fellow participants, which included ROTC cadets Gagnon, Heather Barrows of Paducah, Sarah Haynie of Madisonville and Jenny Mercer of Ohio County, all freshmen, as well as Vietnam veterans Dave Groesbeck and Darrel McFerron.
“That was a special treat. I appreciate (Racer Battalion head Capt. Jason Payne) of the ROTC for having them come over and it was amazing that some of the more elderly ones can do that many. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all of the support of the community. It was great.”
Businesses and individuals helped support Dinh as he battled his way through the challenge. Supporters also stayed with him at the fitness center, particularly on Wednesday. He said his problems were from lack of sleep, and the support he received kept him going.
How everything began on Tuesday afternoon, though, could not have hurt. That was when several veterans, some of his students, family, friends and the community in general helped send him on his way with a ceremony that included a very special audience member, his own mother, Hoa, now 90.
Through the whole event, she sat with Donna Herndon, well known in Murray for her community activism, and Jennye Sue Smock, who, along with her husband, Army veteran Hunt, sponsored the Dinh family when it arrived in 1975 to begin life in America. Many times on Tuesday, one could look at Hoa and see a big smile on her face.
“My brother-in-law (Shawn Kelly) brought her. I didn’t know she was coming,” Tung said.
“That was a big surprise,” said Kelly’s wife, Huong, who is also Tung’s youngest sister. “She doesn’t get out all that much now. She is 90, so having her here I know meant a lot to (Tung).”
Dinh’s passion for what he was trying to say through this challenge meant a lot to the veterans too. His main idea with the personal challenge is that experiencing pain, even for 24 hours – or 45, like he will attempt in April – is worth it when it comes to having freedom.
McFerron, a retired Army colonel who has known the Dinh family for many years, discussed that freedom and what was required to have it during Tuesday’s ceremony.
“Imagine if you will, a family leaving their homeland, getting out of Saigon on about the 30th of April (1975),” McFerron said. “Well, they left five days before that on one of the last military transports getting out of Saigon. What it must have been like for this family, going to a place never had been before, new homeland. Of course, you know they had to be very grateful.”
Jennye Sue and Hunt helped make the adjustment much easier once the Dinhs – including father Ciao, an officer with the South Vietnamese army, and Hoa and their seven children – were in America. They became more than sponsors. They essentially became family.
“They didn’t have to do what they did,” Huong said. “They weren’t taking in a family of three. They were taking in a family of nine! And they did things for us. When Master Dinh had acne as a teenager, Jennye Sue took him to a dermatologist to get him help, and they did so many others things for us like that.”
The Smocks’ efforts were joined by others in Murray, including churches, and all of that help helped increase the children’s chances of success.
“Every one of them has been successful, and that’s just inspiring,” McFerron said, speaking directly to Hoa. “And ya’ll spoke out about this wonderful community, but I think it was a blessing that you came to this community. I know we were so blessed by your son, but you had seven children and four of them were commissioned to the ROTC program at Murray State, two of them to the reserve corps. Some of them went into the air defense artillery. Tung was with the military police for 13 years. The youngest of the family (Huong) is now a doctor in dentistry.
“It inspired me! You coming here and the things that your family accomplished are not only marvelous, but it speaks well to our country. It’s a homogeneous nation, of different cultures and so on that come together. There are opportunities that are available, but not everybody takes advantage of it like your family, so it’s a great tribute to the Dinh family. I’m so proud to know you and to have been associated with you for such a long time.”
McFerron then turned his attention to the man of the moment, Tung.
“I retired (from the Army) in 1992 and I still make an effort to stay somewhat thin, but it’s hard to get down on all fours and get up again. It’s just incomprehensible what Tung has undertaken,” he said. “If you haven’t tried one (roll-out with the wheel), you need to try one. You will appreciate the magnitude and physical strength that is involved in this.
“I was here a few weeks ago when he was doing 6,000 of these in 13 hours. Tonight, he’s going for 24 hours (with the goal of 10,000). Man! I don’t know how you do it. Then on the 29th of April, he’s going to start another one where he’ll go 45 hours, which goes into April 30, such a historic day. Are you sure you want to do that?
“That’s just mind-boggling, amazing. You know, Jesus suffered on the cross for all of us, but boy, are you suffering too! It’s hard to make such a comparison, obviously, but this is just unimaginable. What a great tribute to us as vets; we certainly salute you.”
“The fact of the matter is I worry about him,” said Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 Service Officer Mark Kennedy, also a Vietnam veteran. “That’s because, every five years, he comes up with something like this to do and, every time, I think we need to find different a hobby for him.
“It is amazing how many of these things he can do and do it 24 hours straight, stuff like that. “I do understand, though, his passion for this. When we’re discussing citizenship in United States, he is about as sincere a person as I’ve ever heard. He loves his country and he would sacrifice for this country. That’s just way it is.”
