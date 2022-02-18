FRANKFORT – Many Kentuckians are likely breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that he was signing an executive order to get skyrocketing vehicle taxes under control.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, the property valuation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 – close to 40% – in just one year. Beshear said the abrupt adjustment warranted a change, and the executive order provides immediate vehicle property tax relief by allowing Kentuckians to pay a tax amount similar to last year if they own the same vehicle in the same condition and are living in the same county. The 2021 rate will apply to both the 2022 and 2023 tax years, so vehicle owners will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years, Beshear said.
In the same news conference, Beshear also proposed a temporary 1% drop in the state sales tax, which would take the tax from 6% to 5%. Beshear said that under his proposal, Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion; $873 million would be directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes. Beshear also said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry because they will be getting a refund from their county clerk’s office.
“People who have already paid their taxes – which would be for January, February and maybe into March – the treasury will figure out the difference and get that money back to them,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner on Thursday. “I can’t tell you how fast that will be. Then the next thing is that from Feb. 28 and on, our system will pick up those new assessments, which will, in turn, calculate that value.”
People who have already received renewal notices will not receive new notices with the re-calculated tax amount, but Faulkner said they can call her office on or after Feb. 28 to learn how much they owe before they come to renew their vehicle registration. If your registration renewal is not due until the end of March, Faulkner advised that you should probably wait at least until the first of the month so you don’t overpay.
“The state sends out a renewal notice 60 days prior to your renewal (due date),” Faulkner said. “Some of those cards are already out and they’ll be incorrect. So more than likely, if you renew in March, your card’s going to be wrong, but when you get into April and May and June, they may be correct.”
Of course, there are likely some people whose registration is due at the end of this month and have not yet paid their taxes. Calloway County Public Valuation Administrator Nikki McMillen-Crouch said she and other PVAs across the state received an email Friday morning from Kentucky Office of Property Valuation Executive Director Tom Crawford, who explained that certain actions can already be taken to relieve tax burdens because the executive order is currently in place.
“PVAs can reduce motor vehicle values back to the 2021 assessment levels now,” Crawford wrote. “This will allow the county clerks to collect the appropriate amount of taxes and a refund situation can be avoided. No exoneration paperwork is needed to make this adjustment.”
Earlier this week, Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) had touted the merits of Senate Joint Resolution 99, which he said at the time would make the decision for the governor and require him to order the Department of Revenue to exempt taxpayers from inflated tax burdens, as well as granting immediate refunds to anyone who had already paid this year. Howell said the public has understandably been in an uproar about the tax hike, and while he didn’t think the General Assembly should take action every time the public has a negative reaction to something, it made sense in this case because it seems highly unlikely that the age-old trend of vehicles depreciating in value would change for good.
“What we did in that resolution was to direct the governor to do what he was reluctant to do on his own and freeze those values to avoid this problem of appreciated value for taxation,” Howell said Thursday. “He sat and did nothing, and right after we acted, then he comes up with this great idea of freezing the values – which shows that his move is completely tone-deaf politically to just delayed tone-deaf politically. But to say he didn’t have the authority when he tried to run everybody’s lives by executive order on everything else through COVID is a little weak from an argument’s standpoint as well. He was a lot more proactive after the Senate led him to that point.”
Not surprisingly, the Beshear administration characterized SJR 99 differently, saying in the news release, “According to Kentucky state law, only the General Assembly can exempt all or any portion of the property tax applied to motor vehicles. For the first time, in Senate Joint Resolution 99 (R.S. 2022), the Kentucky Senate stated that the Governor has the authority to provide vehicle property tax relief, and in response, Gov. Beshear has acted quickly.”
