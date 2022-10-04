LOUISVILLE - Senate Bill 30 goes into effect today, allowing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donation questions to the screen when individuals renew their car tags online. This will impact more than 30,000 people per month on average.
“On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every 10 minutes, someone is added to the list,” said Shelly Snyder, executive director, Donate Life KY. “Sadly, 20 people die waiting every day. We had to find ways to grow the registry and help save lives, and this bill Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. With the state transitioning to an 8-year driver’s license cycle and many people registering to become organ donors during renewal, Senate Bill 30 will help by expanding the registry to help those requiring urgent transplant services. Senate Bill 30 was filed by Sen. Brandon Storm on Jan. 4. It was passed unanimously by both the House and Senate and signed into law by Governor Beshear on March 10.
