MURRAY – As previously reported, an informal survey conducted by the Ledger & Times found 68% of respondents were not happy with the quality of their cellular service, regardless of their provider. Dr. Abdul Yarali, a professor at Murray State University and program coordinator for its Cybersecurity and Network Management program, was not surprised by the findings and discussed some of the reasons why people have trouble with cell service.
In an interview that seemed, at times, to be more of an informal lecture – complete with slide presentation – he broke down some of the issues related to poor quality cell coverage from an infrastructure standpoint, how providers’ business models exacerbate the problems and offered some advice for consumers.
First, it is important to understand how cell service works. Yarali said that cellular signals are bi-directional – the downlink goes from the tower to the device whereas the uplink goes from the device to the tower. Both are necessary for the cellular service to work. Mobile devices use this exchange to constantly look for the “best” tower.
“As you move from one place to another place, your target tower is going to change. You’re always connected to16-20 towers simultaneously,” Yarali explained. “One of them is the best one, then you have the second best and so on; but if you move, maybe (another) tower is going to be the best. This signal measurement is done in a matter of microseconds.”
As devices move further away from a tower, the signal strength declines. Interestingly, the reason has nothing to do with the strength of the signal sent from the tower (the downlink); it is actually because mobile devices do not have enough power to send the uplink signal back to the tower at greater distances. If the uplink is not strong enough to reach the tower, the strength of the downlink is irrelevant, as both are required for service to work.
When it comes to cellular infrastructure, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are the only players in the game. Third-party retailers, such as Cricket, do not maintain their own networks and rely on the aforementioned providers’ infrastructure.
Cellular providers design their systems based on the downlink. In other words, they consider an area to be “covered” based on the signal coming from the tower. For example, if the downlink provides a high-quality signal in a 10-mile radius around the tower, the provider strives to ensure another tower is available to provide coverage starting at the edge of the previous tower’s coverage area. From the downlink perspective, coverage would be continuous; however, from the uplink perspective, coverage would begin to fade one to two miles short of that point.
“One of the issues that people have communicating when they are far from the access point, or cell tower, is called the ‘edge problem,’” Yarali explained. “While phones are different in terms of signal strength, the problem is the design. If providers designed their systems based on (device capabilities), they would recognize (the usable signal from the tower) is shorter. So, they do downlink design to show that there is ‘coverage’ (even though there is) not for the edge people. They do not do (uplink) design because they would have to put in more towers; more towers equals more money. The edge problem is one of the biggest issues whether it is Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile.”
Another issue, as Yarali sees it, is peak times. “AT&T and Verizon do not have enough resources to support the peak time,” he said. “In other words, maybe each tower has four or five radios that are good at 10 a.m., but they are not good at 5 p.m. because, at 5 p.m., there are more people calling or staying on longer.
“They (cannot) support every call simultaneously. The quality goes down, but the service provider makes money by allowing more (customers to access the network),” Yarali added. “So, they sacrifice the quality of service.”
According to Yarali, the solution is to have more access points available; however, building cell towers is an expensive endeavor. “From the time that the tower is constructed, the radio frequency (is secured), zoning (permissions are granted) and so many other things, it adds up to about $1-1.5M,” he remarked, but noted that “compared to $15B profit a year, that’s nothing.”
In Yarali’s opinion, the “edge problem,” poor network design and lack of available resources to cover peak times are the main issues related to poor cell service, and he noted, “This is not just for Murray – it is everywhere – but in bigger cities, because there is a big chunk of money coming and going, they really do take care of the problem.”
Providers do not have to erect new towers in order to create more access points to their networks. Instead of building a large tower, Yarali said that providers could build smaller towers along the “edge” at a cost of $20-30,000.
“These small towers are basically communicating with the big one, and they are communicating with the people on the edge. That would also help with the peak time problem because it removes a lot of the load from (the main tower),” Yarali explained. “Another cost-effective solution is to add more radios or more antennas to existing towers. It’s not going to cost a lot because they have the tower already.”
For example, providers have installed antennas on top of some campus buildings at Murray State. To ensure those on campus have top-quality service, those antennas are tilted away from the surrounding areas, toward the university.
“They are just supposed to be covering the campus. They don’t want the coverage from these antennas to go to another area because, first, it will create interferences, and they want to make sure that the students are happy because the students use their phones a lot. It’s a source of income for them,” Yarali said and noted, “The company is making that choice, not Murray State.”
Yarali advised that providers are not supposed to focus their investments to improve quality only in specific locations (e.g., on campus) and said, “According to the (Federal Communications Commission) and the US government, (companies) need to provide the customers the same quality everywhere. If we are experiencing (the problems that we are having locally), they are basically not complying with the policies and regulations. In the last four or five years, congress approved that the internet should be available to everyone, you cannot discriminate.”
Infrastructure issues aside, there may be other factors contributing to poor signal quality. Interference from a variety of sources can wreak havoc on cellular signals. For example, your physical surroundings can impact signal strength.
“If you have a brick structure, compared to wood, or if you have concrete, the losses of the signal are going to be different. It depends on the building structure and the materials used,” Yarali said. “If you have a warehouse with nothing in there compared to if you have a space full of furniture, with appliances, the signal is going to bounce off of them and that will cause it to lose its strength.”
Yarali had some suggestions for improving signal quality at home. “Stay away from the microwave and the TV. Go somewhere where there is not much signal coming out of any electronic device because, sometimes, the frequency at which we operate our mobile devices for communication is the same as the microwave. For example, wi-fi is operating at the same 5GHz as the microwave; so, if the microwave is on and the wi-fi is on, they are going to create interference,” he advised. “It’s good to stay close to the window.”
Another option Yarali suggested is to use a femtocell. “You can have it installed on your house, then it will boost the signal from the tower and send it inside. It’s sort of an individual cell tower, a personal cell tower,” he said. It should be noted that this approach requires the purchase of additional equipment and, depending on the provider, monthly fees may be charged.
To really fix the problem, service providers need to invest in their infrastructure locally. Yarali suggested that providers are likely already aware of the service problems customers in the area are experiencing.
“The performance of each tower is monitored constantly – how many calls came, how many dropped, how many were bad quality – so, when they see that, they should say, ‘At this location there were five or six calls dropped from different phones. There is an issue there. Let’s go and see what it is.’ They are supposed to do this at least once a week,” he said, but noted that does not necessarily mean that they do.
To that end, the best way to motivate providers to update their systems, according to Yarali, is to complain. That means that every time a call is dropped or a text comes in two days after it was sent, for example, customers need to contact their provider and inform them of the issue.
“Customer demand is the driving force of the business of service providers,” Yarali said. “Demand is urging the service providers to do what the customer wants because, if they don’t, they will lose their business.”
