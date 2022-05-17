MURRAY – Infant formula is currently in short supply in the United States.
The problem surfaced along with the COVID-related supply chain issues that have plagued nearly every industry and was exacerbated when Abbott Laboratories recalled certain formulas for possible bacterial contamination in February. The subsequent closure of the facility where those formulas were manufactured by the Food and Drug Administration in March has made it almost impossible to restock warehouses and keep shelves full. Regardless of the causes, the fact remains that formula is very difficult for some families to acquire right now.
“Obviously, a lot of people are concerned about the formula shortage we are experiencing now,” said Dr. Heath Cates, a pediatrician at Murray Pediatrics. “We don’t have a good option right now. We have some not great options, and then there are some bad and unsafe options as well. … The scariest things that I’ve seen are dilute formulas, the use of raw milk and the use of honey. Those definitely aren’t safe.”
For babies who are on a regular formula, Cates advised, it is OK to switch them to another brand and noted that “choosing another brand of formula or a store brand that is available to you is probably a better choice than trying some of these other methods.”
For low-income families who participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), purchasing formula may not be a feasible option. The formulas recalled in February included Similac, which is the contract formula for WIC. Participants in the program are limited to buying the contract formula when using their WIC vouchers. On Friday, Reuters reported that Abbott shipped millions of cans of formula from a facility in Ireland to the U.S. specifically for WIC participants.
The Calloway County Health Department said in an email that the WIC program is “making allowances for other brand formulas to be substituted for the contract formula when it cannot be found. WIC participants should contact their local health department to discuss any needed substitutions. … Parents should never water down formula as it decreases nutrients that infants require for healthy growth.”
Cates agreed that watering down formula to make it stretch further is not safe.
“If you give dilute formula, it puts the baby at risk for low sodium levels in their bloodstream, which can lead to seizures,” Cates said. “That is definitely not the route to go.”
Many recipes for formula are being circulated on social media. Cates warns against that as well.
“I understand that people are just trying to do the best they can, but making formula at home using a recipe is probably going to be a bad idea,” he said. “Every recipe that I have found so far online contains a mixture of dried milk or evaporated milk, some of them contain honey or molasses, some of them contain raw milk.”
Cates said honey should not be given to infants under 12 months because of the risk for botulism, a bacterial infection which can cause a paralyzing condition that, if left untreated, can be fatal. For similar reasons, molasses and Karo syrup are not recommended either.
“Raw milk is not safe or recommended for any child, especially not for infants,” Cates warned. “That’s unpasteurized milk and it carries with it a risk for bacterial infection. When I was in training, I took care of three babies in the same week that were admitted with kidney failure from a bacterial infection from raw milk, so it is not safe and not recommended.”
Goat milk is “probably not the best option,” according to Cates, as babies on goat’s milk “are at risk for vitamin deficiencies. Specifically, folic acid is one of the main ones.”
Cates said that cow’s milk is “not a great option, but it’s not a terrible option. The (American Academy of Pediatrics) is saying for infants six months of age and older, cow’s milk may be an okay alternative. Again, not good for the long term, but over a few days until we can find you some formula, that might be OK.
“There’s not a recommendation on how much an infant six to 12 months should take of cow’s milk because it’s not generally recommended, but I would stick to no more than 24 ounces in a day. The reason we don’t recommend it now is that it puts babies at risk for anemia because of iron deficiency. Milk has no iron in it and it can also block the absorption of iron in your GI tract. … If we have 6-, 7- or 8-month-old on whole cow’s milk, that’s a temporary measure, not a long-term measure.”
Babies who are at least four months old may be able to tolerate infant cereals. Cates advised consulting a physician before feeding anything other than formula or breastmilk to a baby less than four months old. If adding powdered rice or oatmeal cereals to a bottle, it is important that the formula is prepared following the instructions.
“It could possibly help as far as the baby not being as hungry,” Cates said. “It may help stretch it a little bit that way without creating a risky situation where we’re talking about salt levels in the blood. That might be a better option. Any time you add cereal to formula, that does create a risk for constipation in those babies.”
Cates did note that all infant cereals are iron-fortified; therefore, parents with babies who are older than six months and are temporarily supplementing with whole cow’s milk, adding infant cereals to the diet, which can be mixed in a bowl and fed with a spoon, could be a way to keep baby’s iron intake up.
Before resorting to potentially dangerous options for feeding a baby, Cates recommends contacting your child’s pediatrician’s office to see if they have samples available. He noted that Murray Pediatrics does have some samples available and said, “We would be happy to help with that.”
According to the New York Times, the FDA and Abbott Laboratories reached an agreement late Monday afternoon that will allow the company to reopen its Sturgis facility. It is anticipated operations will resume in the facility in approximately two weeks.
