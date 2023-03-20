Expired tags leads to arrest

MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Benton man Friday for possession of methamphetamine after pulling him over for driving with expired registration.
During the traffic stop, Joshua Pendleton, 37, of Benton, could not produce an insurance card, according to a CCSO press release. During the course of the stop it was discovered that there was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Pendleton was arrested and charged with no/expired registration, no insurance card, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense. He was lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
