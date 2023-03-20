Expired tags leads to arrest
Pendleton

MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Benton man Friday for possession of methamphetamine after pulling him over for driving with expired registration.

During the traffic stop, Joshua Pendleton, 37, of Benton, could not produce an insurance card, according to a CCSO press release. During the course of the stop it was discovered that there was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. 

Tags

