MURRAY – In January, there are two events that residents of Murray and surrounding areas have become accustomed to attending at the Cherry Exposition Center.
One is the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, which was called off in 2020 because of a scheduling issue with the promoter for the event. That was solved for this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic developed, meaning the event again had to be taken off the docket.
The other is the annual Purchase Area Antique Tractor Club Show that the Expo Center has hosted for numerous years, usually on the last weekend of the month. The coronavirus has claimed that event as well.
“They made that decision at around Christmastime,” said Expo Center Manager Becky Ballard, whose facility has managed to host some events during the pandemic, mainly sessions of the Little Britches Rodeo for area youth competitors. “Those, however, are only open to the competitors and their family members. You can’t quite do that for the bigger events. That wouldn’t work too well.”
Expo Center guidelines do allow spectators for events that are on the schedule, but spectator capacity is limited to 15% of normal seating capacity.
The truck and tractor pull usually produces some of the biggest crowds of the year at the Expo Center. The Expo Center seats up to 2,784 spectators and the event, which has Friday and Saturday sessions, produces crowds that probably fill three-fourths of that seating capacity with fans from several states present. Competitors come from Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, as well as other states.
That event is usually scheduled for the third weekend of January.
The next scheduled event at Expo Center is the Wyatt Cole Memorial Team Roping on Feb. 6. Another major event for the Expo Center, the Bull Blowout rodeo, was scheduled for Feb. 12-13, but that also has been canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re just trying to do our best,” Ballard said, hopeful that with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines locally, the pandemic will soon be brought under control, allowing life to return to semi-normal at the Expo Center.
Anyone with questions about events at the Expo Center can contact the center office at 270-809-3134 or by Facebook Messenger at the center’s Facebook page.
