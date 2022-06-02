MURRAY – Murray State University alumna Lu Colby has been busy this week working on her art installation at the Murray Art Guild, which will open on Friday. The installation features three pieces, called cyanotypes, on the walls and images on the floor that are made by sifting powdered milk and cayenne pepper over stencils.
“It’s all one large piece,” Colby said. “These are cyanotypes on fabric. It is a photographic process that uses a chemical that gets processed with UV light, so you do it in the sun. I take these pieces of cloth that have the chemistry on them and take them out into my backyard area, and then I lay my body in all of these forms and put pillows, stuffing and other things on it. Then you rinse it off.
“It’s a chemical that is reacting to the light, and I’m blocking the light in my body. That’s how you’re trying to get different values. It depends on how transparent something is or if I’ve moved around; there are a lot of variables. The art is the documentation of the process of building these things and putting them around myself and orchestrating this kind of nest for myself. And you don’t see the results until after. I like to call it ‘elevated tie dye.’”
Colby said that she has been very focused on printmaking and how she can incorporate more non-traditional techniques, such as “using matrices – like these stencils here – creating multiples and making things large,” noting that what really interests her right now are “giant rooms of these compositions and surreal landscapes.”
“I started thinking about different motifs – this is the same wallpaper that was in my childhood home,” Colby said, pointing to the medallions on the floor. “I’m thinking about nourishment and ingesting with the use of different household materials. I use flour sometimes; I’ve done sugar. So, using ingredients to make this recipe for these surreal landscapes that I’m thinking about, but also really directly using the body, as you can see the cyanotypes. You could call them I guess like self-portraits in a way.”
Colby graduated from MSU in 2019. Just as the pandemic was taking hold in March 2020, she found out she was accepted to attend grad school at Louisiana State University. In that space between undergrad and grad school, everything changed. The outside changes were obvious – social distancing, masking, etc. – but the inward changes were more subtle. Before she knew it, COVID began infecting her art.
“I think without realizing it, I was making quarantine/pandemic art, and that was not ever my intent,” she said. “I think that happened to a lot of artists. There’s a huge wave of it happening all over the world. But that wasn’t really my intention until I started making the work and looked back on it; I’m like, ‘OK, yeah, it’s reevaluating my domestic spaces.’ Thinking about domestic spaces, like this space of being truly ourselves and shedding these skins that we have throughout the day and using it as our safe spaces, I guess, and thinking more internally, thinking about vulnerability in the spaces and that kind of thing.
“It’s kind of funny how I’m always using little particles of stuff. When I did my undergrad, I was using site-specific dirt and flocking it onto these brooms. I was, in another way, talking about the domestic space, more so a critique, though. Then COVID happens. I was very lucky to have this space and make it dirty. The repetitive nature of cleaning it up is what I was talking about in my undergrad work, but your perception really shifts when all of a sudden, you’re really forced to stay in there, and you’re happy about it because you’re one of the lucky ones. I was lucky enough to not have to go out and work directly with the public, and that was not most of America’s story.
“I just feel like lately, everything is so dramatic in the world; it is insane. You would think we would be used to it by now. I just can’t handle it, so I’ve been using my home as a place to kind of meditate, reflect and be vulnerable. I just didn’t realize it until now, and we’re two years out. It’s been like, ‘Oh, wow. I have been making this art, and that’s what I’ve been thinking about.”
The opening for the exhibit will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Murray Art Guild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.