PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of Hickory Grove Road (County Road 1428) in Calloway County starting today.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said Hickory Grove Road will be closed at mile point 0.77 to allow reconstruction of a bridge over Wades Creek. This closure is along Hickory Grove Road between KY 783 (Airport Road) and Cain Drive.
This extended closure is to allow a rehabilitation of the Wades Creek Bridge superstructure.
Todd said that about 100 vehicles travel this section of Hickory Grove Road in an average day. The closure is expected to remain in place for about 45 days.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $242,252 bridge rehabilitation project. The target completion date is Oct. 2.
This bridge rehabilitation project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, Todd said. Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met to improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians. For more information on Bridging Kentucky please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
