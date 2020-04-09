MURRAY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of Spring Road in northern Calloway County starting Friday, April 10.
Spring Road (County Road 1415) will be closed between Wrather Road and KY 464/West Fork Road in northern Calloway County to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rockhouse Creek. The closure is about half a mile south of the Spring Creek Road intersection with KY 464/West Fork Road.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor. This bridge is part of a $2,795,842 group construction project. The contractor will have 60 days to complete the work. The target completion date for the New West Fork Rockhouse Creek Bridge is June 15.
Construction of the New West Fork Rockhouse Creek Bridge on Spring Road is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this bridge replacement and rehabilitation program go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
