MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department last week announced 183 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 28-31.
The breakdown of cases by day is as follows: 45 cases on Dec. 28, which included a correction; 52 cases on Dec. 29; 47 cases on Dec. 30; and 39 cases on Dec. 31. According to CCHD’s press release, the case count as of Friday was 6,190, with 5,881 recovered, 233 isolated at home, five hospitalized and 71 deaths. A breakdown of cases by age group was not provided.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures. Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye discussed the new guidance and shared his thoughts on the motivations behind the changes.
“It’s definitely an aggressive quarantine window,” Eye said. “But, based on this disease (Omicron), it seems you get symptoms and get sick much faster. If you get to day five and you have a negative test, then your (chance) of progressing on to having the disease is significantly less.”
Eye explained the reasoning behind the CDC’s original 14-day quarantine recommendations.
“The assumption was that two days before and three to five days after (symptom onset), people were infectious,” he said. “That’s what generated those 14-day quarantine periods – if you made it to 14 days and you were asymptomatic, then you were not likely to pass it to somebody else. Delta was a faster onset, and Omicron is even faster.
“I think they’ve looked at that to say most people are getting ill somewhere between three and five days, so if you’re asymptomatic at day five and you have a negative test then you’re going to go with the odds of you’re not going to become infectious. It’s not 100%.”
Eye also discussed new recommendations to upgrade from cloth masks to surgical masks or respirators (i.e., N95 or KN95 masks).
“The thought behind the cloth mask is that you’re trying to block exhalation,” he said. “So, if you’re limiting your contacts with other people, it provides some level of protection, but it’s not great. Surgical masks are much better. A respirator-style mask is not going to do more than a surgical mask to block you from giving it to other people.”
Eye said the purpose of upgrading from a cloth mask is “to increase the protection for the wearer.”
CCHD provided the CDC’s new guidelines, which are also listed on its website, www.callowayhealth.org:
If you test positive for COVID-19, isolate. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should:
• Stay home for five days.
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine. If you have been boosted, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months:
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
• Test on day five, if possible.
• If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.
If you have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or you are unvaccinated:
• Stay home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.
• Test on day five, if possible.
• If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.
