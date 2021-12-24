MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s vice president of patient care services updated the hospital’s board of trustees this week on COVID-19, detailing what health experts know about the Omicron variant at this early stage and how it could affect MCCH.
“I think it’s fair to say that with the Omicron variant, all we know is that it’s more transmissible,” said Jeff Eye, VP of patient care services. “There is a lot of speculation that it may be less serious … that’s still to be determined.
“If all of these two-day and three-day doubling rates for Omicron are true, it’s going to have to be exceptionally less virulent for us not to see a significant rise in hospitalizations. Even if there are significantly less hospitalizations by percentage, the volume of cases will probably be significantly greater; but that’s still to be determined.”
Eye advised that we will likely not get confirmation of an Omicron case in the county.
“We talked about how with Delta, we don’t have any confirmed cases, but it looks like a Delta pattern according to everyone else who has experienced it,” Eye said. “I would not go so far as to say this looks like an Omicron pattern yet because we’re on a little bit of a decline, but we would expect that within the next two weeks or three weeks we’ll probably see that experience, too.”
Eye noted statewide increases in COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage with the latest wave of cases, but advised that, at present, hospitalization rates are still lower than had been observed in previous waves.
“The concern right at the moment is ICU capacity in use for reasons other than COVID,” Eye said. “We’re all at or above 90%.”
According to Eye, Calloway County’s incidence and positivity rates have been a “mixed bag” recently, noting that the positivity rate last week was less than 5% but now it is in the 7.8-8% range.
About the county’s incidence rate, Eye said, “Over the last two weeks, it started to signal some decline. There had been the hope that maybe this was a post-Thanksgiving spike that was going to be limited in duration, but over the weekend and into early this week, we’re starting to see an increase again.”
Eye acknowledged that there was some concern after 107 cases were reported the week of Dec. 5 that the subsequent decrease in cases were artificially low because of the recent tornadoes.
“I will say that our hospitalization rate that usually trails this by a week or two is tracking along with that number,” he said.
Hospitalizations at MCCH peaked over the weekend with 16 inpatients on Sunday. As of Wednesday morning, they were down to nine total with three in the ICU.
Eye also discussed different COVID treatments and compared them by cost, availability and efficacy. MCCH has spent a total of $1.1 million on pharmaceuticals: $1,037,420 on Remdesivir, $63,253 on Olumiant and $88,658 on Actemra.
Monoclonal antibodies (MAB), on the other hand, are provided by the federal government free of charge. MCCH has administered 1,365 doses of MAB. Eye explained that there are three different types of MAB – bamlanivimab-etesevimab (BAM/ETE), casirivimab-imdevimab (Regeneron) and sotrovimab. MCCH only receives two of the three: BAM/ETE and Regeneron.
“We have not received any allocation of (sotrovimab), and that’s the one that apparently still works on the Omicron variant,” Eye said. “The other two are less effective.”
Eye also mentioned the long-acting MAB Evusheld which is given to prevent COVID infection in people with immunocompromised conditions.
“We will not be receiving that,” he said. “They are going to concentrate those in high-volume and quaternary academic medical centers. I think that they may try to get some over to various parts of the state, but the supply is very limited.”
Eye said patient volume and staffing continue to be challenges for the hospital.
“We made the decision to not limit capacity like some other hospitals have tried to do,” he said. “We have a lot of agency staff; we’re stretching our staff from a volume perspective. Trying to maintain enough operational capacity to take care of the community comes down to staffing.”
According to Eye, supply chain disruptions are becoming one of the hospital’s biggest challenges overall. For example, all syringes are on back order; MCCH is having trouble securing non-skid socks, saline flushes and suction canisters just to name a few. The shortages are not limited to general supplies, as MCCH is also having trouble keeping adequate stock of rapid COVID tests because they continually go on back order.
Eye also discussed having difficulty procuring the necessary supplies (e.g., reaction vessels, chemical analyzers) to be able to run lab tests in-house. He said the lab is looking into getting new equipment to be able to run “stat tests” for the ER and everything else would have to be sent to LabCorp if the supply disruptions continue.
“We’ve started to send a lot of tests out that we typically do in-house in order to save those for the stat tests that are done in the ER,” he said. “There’s a potential that we would not be able to run troponins or basic chemistries in-house if we don’t start to get a greater supply of those.”
