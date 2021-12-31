MURRAY - In a candid interview Wednesday, Vice President Of Patient Care Services at Murray-Calloway County Hospital Jeff Eye extrapolated on the current national, state and local trends regarding the Omicron variant.
“In the United States, over the last two days, we’ve set a new record for single-day new cases - that is about a 71% increase in new cases week over week - and the 7-day rolling average is as high as it’s been for the entire pandemic,” he said. “In Kentucky, we had had that four-week plateau to maybe even decline. Then on (Tuesday) we had almost 4,300 new cases. That’s a pretty big one day increase, and the positivity was up to almost 13%. If we continue to follow the pattern that we’ve seen in the Northeast, this is the beginning our increase.”
Eye advised that, as of Wednesday, KDPH estimates that Omicron is currently comprising 20-40% of new cases. “Here in Calloway, if we have it, we’re probably on the low end of that.
“The state as a whole is lagging the US curve, and then we’re probably lagging the state curve. We’ll know more in the coming days… regardless, if we have Omicron here, within the span of two to three weeks, following everyone else’s experience, it will displace Delta as the dominant variant in the community. Then we would expect (to see) case numbers double every two to three days until we peak. The hospitalization rate will be much less, but it will still produce a lot of hospitalizations just based on sheer volume.”
Eye stated that although Omicron related hospitalizations appear to range between 50% and 70% lower than Delta, it has shown to be three to five times more transmissible. “A small percentage of a very large number is still a very large number.”
Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack met with Eye and representatives from other institutions throughout the state who administer monoclonal antibodies (MAB) on Wednesday to discuss MAB allotments.
“The BAM-ETE and Regeneron are not effective for Omicron, so the federal government is no longer going to allocate it,” Eye advised. “We’ve got about 4-6 days left at MCCH based on our current usage before we run out and, once it’s gone, we’ll no longer use it.”
The only MAB that is effective against Omicron is Sotrovimab, according to Eye. He said the U.S. will only have 300,000 doses available for the month of January. “(MCCH) will be receiving some next week, but it’s not going to be that many. So, the supply of MAB is going to be limited.”
According to Eye, other treatments, such as the pills developed by Pfizer and Merck, will not be readily available to the public. While Paxlovid (Pfizer) shows a lot of promise, Kentucky’s allocation for the next two weeks will only be 720 doses. “So, basically, we won’t have access to that.”
There are new studies exploring the use of the antiviral Remdesivir in an outpatient setting, however, Eye said it is complicated to administer and it is unclear if the hospital will be able to be reimbursed for it. “We’re not quite sure yet if we will be able to offer it, but we will try if we can.”
Treatments such as Remdesivir, Olumiant, Actemra and oxygen therapy are still available to treat severe cases that require hospitalization, however, Eye noted that “outpatient treatments for people trying to keep from being sick enough to be in the hospital will be fairly non-existent for, at least, the short term.”
MCCH has protocols in place in the event of another surge. “We can bring our capacity down fairly quickly by canceling elective surgeries and outpatient procedures,” Eye said. “We’ve only had to cancel a very small number of surgeries because we’ve been able to discharge patients, but we took them one at a time to make sure that we were going to have space to keep everybody.”
According to Eye, “Current models show the United States peaking (around) the last week in January and for the state, probably more like first or second week in February. It’s going to be probably a difficult couple of weeks.”
“This is not a panic moment, but it is a moment of concern. Everybody needs to take some precautions to try and slow things down as best we can. The rosiest scenario is that this is the variant that is highly transmissible, does not cause a lot of serious illness, we all get exposed to it and there’s some cross-immune protection. That’s what everybody’s hoping,” Eye said. “But there definitely will be disruption, and we’ve seen that over the weekend.”
As of Wednesday morning, there were 16 COVID patients admitted at MCCH – 10 in acute care, four in stepdown and two in the ICU; eight of the hospitalized are from Calloway County.
