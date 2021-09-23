MURRAY – While Murray-Calloway County Hospital remains at or near capacity due to large numbers of COVID-19 patients, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services says he is hoping the numbers will continue to decline.
Jeff Eye, vice president of patient care services, spoke to the board during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
“In the last eight weeks, the hospital has been what I would describe as ‘uncomfortably full to completely full,’” Eye said. “We had a number of days when every bed was in use. I think our highest was 107 patients admitted to the hospital under the roof at one time. We’ve ranged from 16 to 27 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Today, we’re at 20.
“The good news (is that) we are seeing a decrease in positivity and incidence rate, both on lower volumes of tests over the last two weeks. Last week, there (were fewer) weekly cases, and this week it’s trending to look the same. … The seven-day moving average, I just looked at it right before the meeting, and we finally dropped out of the upward trajectory band where we would have low spots, but they were progressively higher. As of today, we’ve broken kind of down. We’re still not back to that first low spot after the initial run-up in August, but we definitely appear to at least start trending downward, which is positive.”
Eye said MCCH spot-checks vaccination rates to track with the rest of Kentucky and the nation, and he said that as of Wednesday, only two of the 20 COVID patients were vaccinated. He said 90% or more of the hospitalizations MCCH has seen are adults who have not been fully vaccinated.
“We believe we have had three pediatric admissions this month,” he said. “They all have done well and have been able to be discharged home. We transferred a few out of the ER to larger facilities, but I don’t have a total count on those.”
Eye said that when you look at the data from other states, the figure of roughly 90% of hospitalized COVID patients being partially or completely unvaccinated holds true. He presented some infectious disease projections from the University of Washington, and he said the university’s think tank studying the data projects that the cases have peaked in Kentucky, assuming nothing changes.
Eye also addressed how the hospital stays of vaccinated patients across Kentucky and at MCCH compare to the unvaccinated.
“(Kentucky has) seen a decline in general hospitalized patients, but we’re still running the same for ICU patients … Our experience is that our unvaccinated patients’ length of stay is about nine days versus a vaccinated patient, which is five days, according to (MCCH Hospitalist and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell),” Eye said.
In his monthly report, MCCH CEO Jerry Penner discussed how the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate may affect hospitals. According to the American Hospital Association, the federal government is requiring “COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, including, but not limited to, hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings and home health agencies. This policy will apply to nursing home staff as well as certain staff in hospitals and other Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-regulated settings.”
Penner said some hospitals got ahead of the federal mandate by announcing some time ago that it would require their employees to be vaccinated. He cited an article from Becker’s Hospital Review that examined how those early in-house mandates affected St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead and Med Center in Bowling Green.
“The president has come along with a federal mandate for vaccinations for health care workers, and here are a couple of hospital systems in Kentucky that got ahead of that a little bit,” Penner said. “One is St. Claire, which is about our size, located in the Morehead area. They ended up losing about 23 staff members, about 1% of their health system’s workforce. Then, a little closer to home, Med Center in Bowling Green terminated about 180. But they said (on Sept. 3) they welcomed 178 new vaccinated team members, so whatever works for them.
“The point with this is there are several hospitals across the nation and systems that are struggling because of this mandate and if they get too far out in front because of the fact that there are people that are pretty dug-in about not getting their vaccines. Whether it be a housekeeper or whether it be a nurse, it really doesn’t matter because we’re all on pretty thin (ice with human resources) right now. It’s pretty slim pickings; you just have to drive through this town and realize even some of your local businesses have ‘Help Wanted’ signs because you just can’t find staff … and we’re no different. It’s not just our nurses we’re short … So there are some challenges out there, and you’re teetering on the edge of disaster if you lose 1% of your staff or 1% of your nurses or housekeepers or whatever it may be. It doesn’t matter; it’s going to really impact your business somewhere along the line.
“We’re still waiting on direction on where this (mandate) is going to go. It’s supposed to come here the first week or so of October, and we’ll (look at) what the mandate’s going to be and what exemptions are going to be present.”
After the meeting, Penner said about 35% of hospitals across the nation have set their own mandates, while the other 65% have decided to bide their time and wait for more specific information from the federal government on what exactly the mandate will require. He noted that two Paducah hospitals, Baptist Health and Mercy-Lourdes Hospital, also announced their own mandates, but he wasn’t sure about their time frames are.
“My feeling all along has been that my staff has enough to deal with right now,” Penner said. “They’ve got enough stress to worry about without worrying about whether they’re going to lose their job or not if they choose not to get vaccinated. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it because I just don’t know what the rules are, other than (President Biden) has made the call and we’re going to follow it, but we just don’t know anything else about it.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Penner thanked MCCH Board Attorney Chip Adams for participating in Men in Pink to raise money for the Regional Cancer Center. Adams said the cause being supported was the biggest reason he agreed to do it. He said he is not going to ask MCCH board members for money because he knows they have already contributed their time and their efforts toward the project, but he said they might to contribute to his campaign anyway. He is competing with nine other men to see who can raise the most.
“There might be a little added benefit to you were you to contribute, and what I’m going to tell everyone is, I would like for you to contribute to me because I want to win,” Adams said. “But if you don’t want to vote for me, give it to somebody else or just give it to the cause anyway because the goal here is to build a building. I’ve been talking with several of my clients to see what we can do to inspire people who have already given enough to this – people in the hospital, you all in this room – and when I win, I have already scheduled a meeting with my hairdresser. I am going to have an all-pink mohawk, and I’m going to go through the hospital and thank everybody for that.
“So if you want to see me with an all-pink mohawk, please contribute to me or tell other people to do it. When I told my family, they all collectively shook their heads because they know that I generally act like an idiot like that at home; I just don’t do it in public that often. So make me wear a pink mohawk at the end of (October).”
In other business:
• Penner also reported that the medical training simulation center, a partnership with the Murray State Univesity School of Nursing, is nearing completion. The center was funded with a nearly $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant secured by Murray State.
• Penner said the Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare Golf Classic last Friday was a big success, with 29 teams participating and raising more than $30,000 for the Regional Cancer Center.
• Board member Jane Bright spoke about a program started by her friend Lisa Jones that provides free meals to MCCH staff to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic. She encouraged to fellow board members to donate to the program.
