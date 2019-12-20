MURRAY – A Calloway County grand jury this week indicted a Murray man on counts of theft by deception and failure to make required disposition of property.
Calloway Circuit Clerk Linda Avery said the case of Mike Brodie had not come through Calloway District Court because Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust submitted the charges directly to the grand jury on Tuesday.
The grand jury indicted Brodie, 62, of Murray, on three counts. The first count states that between May 28 and June 19, 2019, Brodie committed the offense of theft by deception when he allegedly obtained $235,759.26 from Independence Bank by deception with the intent to deprive them of that money in violation of KRS 514.040.
The second count states that between May 9 and June 24, 2019, in Calloway County, Brodie committed the offense of theft by failure to make required disposition of property when he allegedly obtained property from a victim totaling $63,000 subject to a known legal obligation to make specific disposition and intentionally dealt with the property as his own and failed to make the required disposition, in violation of KRS 514.070.
The third count states that between May 6 and May 9, 2019, Brodie committed the offense of theft by failure to make required disposition of property when he allegedly obtained another victim’s property totaling $19,500 subject to a known legal obligation to make specific disposition and intentionally dealt with the property as his own and failed to make the required disposition, in violation of KRS 514.070.
In other grand jury news, the grand jury indicted Stacy D. Essex, 47, of Murray on the following charges:
Count one states that on or about Dec. 1, 2019, in Calloway County, Essex committed the offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance when she allegedly knowingly and unlawfully trafficked in more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, in violation of KRS 218A.1412. Count two states that on or about Dec. 1, she committed the offense of second-degree possession of a controlled substance when she knowingly and unlawfully possessed Adderall, also a violation of the same statute.
The grand jury also indicted McKenna G. Phelps, 19, of Murray on two charges. The first count states that on or about Nov. 7, 2019, in Calloway County, she committed the offense of second-degree assault when she allegedly intentionally caused physical injury to the victim by means of a dangerous instrument, in violation of KRS 508.020. The second count states that on the same day, the defendant committed the offense of forth-degree assault when she intentionally caused physical injury to another victim, in violation of KRS 508.030.
