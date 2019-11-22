MURRAY — The 2019 fall leaf pickup within the confines of the City of Murray has begun, with the section west of South 16th Street and south of Main Street getting the first service this week.
City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that section is nearly complete, but for anyone who missed that sweep, there is good news. Another sweep will happen later.
“I’d say that would be early January,” Allbritten said, noting that the remaining four sections of the city still have time to prepare for the first sweep. “Up in that section, there’s not as many residential areas, so we’re not too busy there. There are some areas between 18th and 16th with a lot of rental properties that can get heavy with leaves, particularly near (Murray State University in the areas of Farmer and Miller avenues), and you do have a lot of land mass on that side of town, but when you’re getting toward Utterback Road, there’s a lot of that land that’s just all fields without a lot of trees.
“Once we head into Sections 3, 4 and 5, then we start getting into heavier stuff. In fact, the smallest section we have (5, between South 16th and U.S. 641 South) is usually our heaviest section.”
Allbritten said it varies how quickly a section is finished, and that can be particularly difficult to determine for the first sweep each November into December. Because some trees do not shed all of their leaves by that time frame, it can mean that sweeps go faster than they will come January, when the second and final sweeps are made.
Rules are simple with leaf pickup, he said.
“This is for leaves; that’s it,” he said of how his crew utilizes a truck purchased last year that features a vacuum that is much more powerful than what was used in past years. That is why only leaves are allowed. “Don’t put your brush out there. This vacuum is strong enough that if you took the seal off a manhole cover, it will lift it up, so this is something that could cause serious damage, and could cause injury.
“If you want brush picked up, you can call us for a special pickup and there is a fee for that service, but it depends on how long it takes us to pick it up. It’s based on a rate of $80 per hour and we break that into 15-minute increments, so if you’ve also got a TV, mattresses, other big stuff, along with brush, you can stack it and we’ll come get it. On average, that’s usually between $20 and $40.”
Special brush pickups are conducted only on Fridays and must be arranged no later than noon the previous day. Come spring, there will be a free brush pickup time that consists of one sweep through the city.
In addition, the progress of leaf pickup can be tracked online. Go to www.murrayky.gov and click on the Brush and Leaf Pickup information tag, which is in red toward the middle of the home page. That directs users to a page that accesses a map showing the progress.
For information about fall leaf pickup, phone 270-762-0377.
