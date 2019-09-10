MURRAY – As the City of Murray cranks up its milling and paving projects for the fall, there will be plenty of streets that drivers might want to avoid for certain periods of time in the coming weeks.
Ron Allbritten, the city’s street and solid waste manager, said the street department has had more money to work with in the year-and-a-half since the payroll tax was implemented, so contractors hired by the city have been able to do more entire streets at once. In the past, he said there were times when the city could only afford to do incomplete stretches of certain streets before coming back to finish it when more funds were available.
“Since we’ve been getting extra money the last few years, it makes it nice that we don’t have as many joints (where paving stopped and was resumed some time later),” Allbritten said. “It’s nice to be able to get one smooth pave, and then the only seam you’ve got is down the middle.
“Basically, the biggest majority of the paving projects are in the south-central part of town between Sycamore and Glendale and 12th and 16th. We’ve pretty much got everything between Main and Sycamore except 13th Street, so now we’re just kind of leapfrogging over. We’ve put South 13th on hold because (of the new CFSB banking center) going up over there. We want that to get finished between Sycamore and Main before we do that.”
The new bank is currently under construction at the southwest corner of 12th and Sycamore streets, and the property borders 13th Street.
The city has released a list of streets scheduled for milling and a separate list of streets scheduled for paving. Although not every street set for paving will need to be milled first, all the streets receiving milling will be paved, Allbritten said.
“Any street that is milled will be resurfaced, and then there are other streets that are going to be resurfaced in addition to those,” he said. “What we’re doing (with the milling) is we’re going to take off about an inch-and-a-half (of asphalt). The main (reason for that) is so we don’t fill up the curb and gutter. That gutter is to carry water down the street. You don’t want water sitting in the road because that’s asphalt’s biggest enemy.”
Allbritten said the milling process will mostly avoid adding height to streets except in the center, where a slightly elevated “crown” will help water to drain off the surface.
“It will (add height) out in the center a little bit, but it will give it a little more crown to drain the water off,” Allbritten said. “Some of our streets are actually too flat. You usually want about a 1 to 2% crown in your road.”
See left for the full list of streets that will be milled or paved.
