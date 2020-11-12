MURRAY — For five years, Calloway County quilter Theresa Schroader has been using her talents to honor military veterans from the county through colored fabric.
The Calloway County Veterans Memorial Quilt has become a Veterans Day tradition in Murray and Calloway County with the unveiling ceremony becoming a time for the families of the veterans honored to express their appreciation, while giving insights into how those veterans served. Wednesday, the Miller Courthouse Annex was filled as six veterans — Ruth Cole, Hubert Dick, Albert Hughes, M.C. Geurin Jr. Richard “Dickie” Farrell and Joe Pat Ward — were memorialized by Schroader’s talents.
The idea was hatched by Calloway County resident David Foley, who served the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post of Murray. It was a few years ago that Foley approached Schroader about creating a quilt to honor veterans posthumously.
Jeanetta McCallon is one family member who heartily approves of Schroader’s work. Wednesday, she was in the Miller Annex to see the official unveiling of a quilt honoring a family member for the second straight year.
“My great-uncle (Quincy Adams) was honored last year,” McCallon said before focusing on this year’s honoree, Geurin. “My great-uncle (Geurin) was in Korea and taken prisoner of war and was never returned. We never got his remains. I’ve heard that story my entire life.
“He was very young, of course, never was married or had a family and it’s a very sad story. But we are very proud of him and honored. Thank you Theresa! You’re so, so good at this!”
Kathy Straub spoke on behalf of her brother, Dickie Farrell, who served in the Navy during Vietnam. Wednesday, she came bearing gifts, a pair of large prints of the USS America supercarrier on which Farrell served. She said they had resided in her brother’s apartment in Murray before his death earlier this year.
She then donated the prints to Post 6291.
“The first thing I want to say is I want to thank the VFW for Dickie’s ceremony, with the gun salute and everything else. That would have made him so proud,” Straub said. “Serving in the Navy was one of the most meaningful things in Dickie’s life and I think he could not have been happier if he could leave these to the VFW for the support and the affection he felt so very strongly.”
Joe Ward said his father, who served the Army during the pivotal Battle of Bulge of World War II, was surprised on Veterans Day a few years ago when a woman he did not know thanked him for his service. He said his father seemed perplexed.
“He acted strange, in fact,” Joe recalled of the meeting. “After she walked away he actually turned to me and asked, ‘Why did that lady do that?’ Then he said, ‘You don’t have to thank me. I had to do that. It was my duty,’ and he always looked at it like that.
“But he was a proud veteran and he would’ve liked to have been here for this.”
Dick also served with the Army in World War II and emerged with five Bronze Battle Stars and a Bronze Arrowhead for his efforts.
“Thank you for the quilt. It is a beautiful memorial for all of them,” said Dick’s daughter, Teresa Swift, directly addressing Schroader. “He loved his service, he loved his country and he tried to do the right thing by everybody. He didn’t talk often about his experiences, but there were a couple of thing he brought up about some very traumatic things he went through. But he did his job and did it well.”
Foley handled the stories of the quilt’s other honorees, Cole, a Navy nurse in World War II and the Korean War, and Hughes, who served the Army during WWII. Both were natives of Lynn Grove.
“Ruth Cole was a very nice lady. I sat with her many times at (Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing in Murray) and we talked a lot. She put money in for the (Calloway County Veterans Memorial at Chestnut Park in Murray, headed by Post 6291),” Foley said of Cole who would start nursing programs and four colleges/universities, including Murray State University. “I still hear her voice today when I walk around.
“Albert Hughes was drafted in 1941 and was wounded in ’43 and he went to the hospital. Then, he got out and got hit again and when they were trying to get him to the hospital, the ambulance or truck they had him in was hit and blown up and he died. He’s buried just south of Lynn Grove.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.