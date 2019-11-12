MURRAY — One thing that has been particularly striking the past few years with the series of quilts that have honored Calloway County veterans has been when family members attend the ceremony to commemorate those works.
That is when, in a way, those veterans seem to come back to life. It is the time when their stories are told by the ones who knew them best, and this happened in a big way Monday afternoon at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray. That is when the families of the five veterans honored in a pair of works this year — United States Army veterans Robert Hendon, George Quincy Adams, Ike Grogan and Anthony Marasco, as well as Marine Corps veteran Anthony Thomas — had their chance to tell those stories.
“I was afraid I was going to lose it when I was talking,” said Tonda Thomas, who remembered her husband, Anthony, “but I felt so much support here. It was so nice to be here with so many people here for the same reason.”
This event is made possible by the efforts of Army veteran David Foley, who served in the Vietnam War, and local artist Theresa Schroader, whom Foley asked to design these quilts starting four years ago. Most of the veterans honored by Schroader’s talents are people Foley came to know over the years, including during his time as commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post in Murray.
Because of them, family members were able to tell their stories. They were like Kay Marasco, who talked of how her son was so selfless he once gave away the family’s weed trimmer, “because a family down the street needs it more than we do,” she said. “He loved everyone, and he’d give you the shirt off his back. He’d give away our stuff, as well as his own.”
Dorothy Grogan talked of the triumph she and her husband, Ike, felt the moment they knew his active duty with the Korean War had ended.
“He never really talked about his service much, but he did talk about how he was in a fox hole and how, on their radio, they heard that the war was over, and he talked of how excited he and his buddies were,” Dorothy said, also adding how her eventual husband’s path to Korea had been anything but easy. “He was a ship for about 30 days and was so sea sick, he lived on potato chips and cold drinks.
“I was talking to my 16-year-old granddaughter last week and he said, ‘Mimi, maybe that’s why Poppa loved potato chips so much when he died.’ It was because they saved his life on the way to Korea.”
Many know the story of Adams, who sustained horrible injuries when a German white phosphorous grenade exploded in his hand after it had been thrown into the fox hole he and his buddies were occupying. He was trying to throw it when it exploded, resulting in the loss of both of his ears, as well as most of the fingers of both hands.
However, his niece by marriage, Glenda Armstrong, told about another moment from World War II where Adams emerged unscathed. All of this came after he and several fellow students at Lynn Grove High School answered the call of their country, leaving behind the chance to earn a diploma.
“He found himself in the hardest battles,” Armstrong said, moving on to how Adams and others rescued a communications radio that had been taken by German forces. So they went behind enemy lines. “That radio is what they needed to communicate with everyone, so Quincy and three solider buddies volunteered to go get it back, and they were successful and also brought back four wounded comrades.”
Like Adams, Hendon also sustained serious injuries in World War II, losing both his left arm and shoulder when German shells destroyed the third story of a building he and other Allied soldiers were occupying. Monday, Hendon’s children, Carolyn Colson and Mirriam Ferguson, discussed how things probably would have been even worse for Hendon if not for an “Angel” – as in a fellow soldier named Angel Vela, who rescued Hendon from the wreckage.
Vela earned the Bronze Star for his efforts. However, Ferguson, while reading a letter that Villa later sent to her father, told the audience how Villa seemed to have extra motivation. Hendon was Villa’s platoon sergeant.
Ferguson read, “‘My platoon sergeant was a fine leader with plenty of nerve. I learned to like him because we had something in common. He often talked of someday being a vocational agriculture teacher. He lost his arm, but I still think he could make a splendid teacher.’ And he did.”
“He was a hero to us,” Colson said. “Things could’ve gone very different. Yet, after he sustained such a life-altering thing, he was never bitter and had a grateful attitude. At one point, one of us asked him to look back on his time in the war, asking ‘What can you tell us?’ He said, ‘I was one of the lucky ones. I got to come home.’”
