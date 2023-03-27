MURRAY – When 17-year-old Elexis “Lexie” Williams died in a car accident in Graves County on Jan. 4 of this year, her family’s hearts were forever torn apart. Even so, they were inspired by Lexie’s boundless spirit to raise money to benefit animals and an organization she deeply loved.

Lexie was a junior at Calloway County High School, and her mother, Leslie Williams, said she loved animals and wanted to study to become a veterinarian. That’s why when Leslie and Lexie met A Place to Be Farm Sanctuary owner Beth Wilhelm-Atkins, the home for therapy animals became a big part of their lives.