MURRAY – When 17-year-old Elexis “Lexie” Williams died in a car accident in Graves County on Jan. 4 of this year, her family’s hearts were forever torn apart. Even so, they were inspired by Lexie’s boundless spirit to raise money to benefit animals and an organization she deeply loved.
Lexie was a junior at Calloway County High School, and her mother, Leslie Williams, said she loved animals and wanted to study to become a veterinarian. That’s why when Leslie and Lexie met A Place to Be Farm Sanctuary owner Beth Wilhelm-Atkins, the home for therapy animals became a big part of their lives.
“We've gone to Penny Pumpkin Patch every year since she and her brother were really young, and Beth, a few years ago, brought Loaf and Leroy, two of her pigs, to the pumpkin patch,” Leslie said. “So, we met them and just kind of fell in love with the pigs, and the next year, we saw her again. I told her the whole reason we went up there that particular day was to see the pigs, and she said, ‘We're trying to get our nonprofit license and we’re starting a farm and we would love for you guys to come out.'
“It just sort of snowballed from there. We've gone out and helped with a couple of events she's had out there, and we've got a lot of friends and family who have also gone out there to support the farm and those events and help feed the animals, take care of them and volunteer when she needs it. Beth sort of became a friend through that, and then when Lexie got her license last August … and she was able to drive on her own, she would go out there and spend time with Beth and the animals. She was in FFA, and she did a lot of the vet tech competitions and things like that, so it kind of gave her an edge in both arenas because she was used to farm animals.”
Lexie’s father, Matthew Williams, said Lexie was equally kind to animals and people, and will be dearly missed by her stepmother, Jamie Marklin, and siblings Basil, Fenris and Syris Williams and Elora Moore.
“She was one of the sweetest people you’d ever meet, and she was always bending over backwards for anybody,” Matthew said. “Sometimes, she could come across like she didn't really care, but her actions definitely spoke louder. She was never an abrasive person and more or less tried physically to make sure everybody was taken care of; she'd help with her little brothers all the time, even (the oldest, Basil, who is 16).”
“The biggest thing in her life was animals, hands down. She took her dog everywhere; it wasn’t even her dog, it was her granddad's dog, and she pretty much just took it and kept it all the time. It rode around in the car with her everywhere. … We’ve got two cats, and she just loved them; I'd be at work, and she'd literally come over just to hang out with the cats.”
“She was taking all these pre-vet courses, and she saw a bird get hit by a car one time and picked it up off the side of the road and literally nursed it back to health,” Marklin said. “She didn't have any other hobbies and she didn't really want to do anything other than be around animals, so Beth letting her go there whenever she wanted to love on the horses and the goats, and the pigs just meant the whole world to her. And to see that smile on her face whenever she would go pet these animals (demonstrated that) it really was one of her happiest places.”
Wilhelm-Atkins said Lexie became an integral part of the farm and was a perfect illustration of its mission.
“We take in the area’s unwanted, abused and neglected animals and livestock that need it and try to rehab them and find them homes,” Wilhelm-Atkins said. “The second part is that we try to get as many people in our community as involved as possible, whether people may be going through anxiety, depression or mental illness. If their mental health isn't the best, we wanted to offer a place where anybody, regardless of sex, race and sexual orientation, so they would have a safe place to come out and be themselves.
“I know Lexie kind of viewed the farm as a safe place. Especially being a teenager, you just need a place where you can go out and get through whatever teenage stuff you're going through. I don't let very many people go out there by themselves, but Lexie was one of those people that was so responsible.”
Wilhelm-Atkins said that after Lexie started coming to the farm regularly, her connection to the animals was immediately evident, especially when it came to the more difficult, anti-social animals.
“We have several animals out there that have really bad pasts that are scared to death of anybody and everybody, but that kid could go out there and those animals would go right up to her,” she said. “That’s how Lexie was; she was just so calm and so genuine, and I think animals can really sense that in a person.”
“Beth has this little black-and-white goat named Jack, and he is a handful,” Leslie added. “He's a little boy goat, and he just wants to head-butt and wants to escape. He's a baby, so he just kind of does his own thing, but he would listen to Lexie. He would go over to her and she would calm him down.”
Leslie said the farm is the perfect avenue for kids with developmental disabilities, mental health problems or other challenges. Knowing how much it meant to Lexie, she and Matthew and Marklin wanted to express their gratitude to Wilhelm-Atkins and the organization by helping them out in some way, so they asked people to consider making donations instead of buying flowers. Leslie said the response was incredible, and many people donated money at Hih Burger Inn, which is owned by Matthew’s aunt and uncle, Beth and Charlie Miles. Leslie said the fundraising has also raised a lot of awareness for the farm, and three of Lexie’s best friends recently went to volunteer there.
“One of the things that her dad and her stepmom and I talked about right after she passed is that we wanted to do something for animals because that was where her heart was,” Leslie said. “ … We thought about the farm; it's independently and locally owned, it's independently run. Beth and her husband (Greg Atkins) and her sister (Caitlin Covalesky) pretty much do everything out there, (and as) a nonprofit, it costs money to run it. We just thought it would be a beautiful thing (to help) because it really was Lexie’s place to go and get out of her head and get away from her troubles.”
While nothing can make up for the family’s extreme feelings of loss, Leslie said she will be grateful for anything good to come out of such a terrible situation.
“I would rather have her back, but (it’s comforting) knowing that good people and their animals are benefitting from this,” Leslie said. “I can't praise Beth and her husband and her sister enough; they're just incredible people so (we’re glad to help them be) able to spread their message and love for animals to other people. It’s what Lexie would have wanted.”
Wilhelm-Atkins said she feels terrible knowing that much of the money the farm has raised recently can be attributed to Lexie’s death, but she is grateful to the family that they would think of the animals at a time like this.
“It really makes me feel bad, because Leslie should have her kiddo,” Wilhelm-Atkins said, choking back tears. “But at the same time, I just feel extremely honored that our farm was important enough to Leslie and Lexie that they thought of us even in a dark, dark time. It's a very humbling thing.”
This coming Saturday, April 1, A Place to Be will host its annual Easter egg hunt fundraiser at noon, and Leslie said the farm has been receiving donations of plastic eggs and candy to help them put it on. Wilhelm-Atkins said the event will have hunts for children ages 0-3, 4-7 and 8 and older, as well as an adult hunt. Eggs will either contain candy or coupons for prizes. There will also be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, games, a scavenger hunt, and, of course, a chance for “critter cuddles” while spending time with the animals on the farm.
To participate, Wilhelm-Atkins said the farm is requesting $5 cash donations for the children’s events and $15 donations for the adult event. She said the goal is to raise about $1,200 to pay for the farm’s annual hay expenses. Although the farm does not have an official address, Wilhelm-Atkins said it is not hard to find.
“We’re on Murray Paris Road, and there will be signs up on KY 121 and then the driveway of the farm,” she said. “Once you turn off of 121 onto Murray Paris Road, it’s about one mile down on the right.”
Wilhelm-Atkins also encouraged people who have children struggling with mental health, anxiety or other problems to call her at 270-978-1779 to set up a time to come visit the farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.