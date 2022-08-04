MURRAY – While the governor will be out of the country for this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic, organizers are still expecting an energetic crowd and an afternoon of spirited stump speeches from political officials and this fall’s candidates for office.

The picnic is held in the Graves County community the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church. According to the church’s website, the event started in the 1800s as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians wanting to campaign among the crowds. The political speaking will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church’s pavilion. Although the event is known across the state and country for hosting politicians, it is equally – if not even more so – popular with Fancy Farm residents and other Western Kentuckians for its barbecue, bingo and raffles.