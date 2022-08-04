MURRAY – While the governor will be out of the country for this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic, organizers are still expecting an energetic crowd and an afternoon of spirited stump speeches from political officials and this fall’s candidates for office.
The picnic is held in the Graves County community the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church. According to the church’s website, the event started in the 1800s as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians wanting to campaign among the crowds. The political speaking will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church’s pavilion. Although the event is known across the state and country for hosting politicians, it is equally – if not even more so – popular with Fancy Farm residents and other Western Kentuckians for its barbecue, bingo and raffles.
Gov. Andy Beshear had been silent about his plans for this year’s picnic until July 22, when he announced on social media that he and his wife, Britainy, would be in Israel that day. The picnic’s political speaking chair, Steven Elder, said he was disappointed and a bit surprised when he learned Beshear wouldn’t be there because although the governor is not up for re-election until next year, he has certainly not been a stranger to Graves County since the devastating tornado that hit Mayfield and other communities on Dec. 10.
“Him not coming this year is a little bit of a shock because he has done a great job with the tornado relief, so in some ways, I thought it would be a good opportunity for him just to say what he has been doing in Western Kentucky, just like he did (Monday) at the Rotary Club in Mayfield,” Elder said. “I felt like Fancy Farm would give him that platform to do that. But, you know, I did everything I felt like I could do (to get him to attend).”
The highest-profile race this fall is the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Rand Paul of Bowling Green and Democratic nominee and former state representative Charles Booker of Louisville. While Elder said Paul tentatively confirmed last week that he planned to attend, that is now uncertain as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced earlier this week that he is planning to bring a new health care, tax and climate bill to vote this week. If Paul and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have to stay in Washington to cast votes, they might not be able to make it to the picnic, Elder said.
“Both senators are always pending their ability to get to Fancy Farm, and we just we won’t know (until possibly the night before or day of the event),” Elder said. “The senators may have to fly in and fly out, but we’re not sure exactly what they’re going to do. … Sen. McConnell has always been a great supporter of the picnic in the past, so I know he wants to come, but when you’re the minority leader – and I think he has said this before – it’s a lot different than being majority leader. You kind of have to follow what Sen. Schumer’s schedule is going to be because he sets the rules right now.”
Reflecting the party’s prominence in Western Kentucky, Republicans have largely dominated the speakers’ roster over the last decade or so, but Elder said organizers do their best to give both Democrats and Republicans a chance to promote their views in a good-natured way.
“I want a good, balanced Fancy Farm Picnic,” Elder said. “I enjoy the conversations that folks have on the platform, and I think it’s an opportunity to bring leaders of both parties together for a kind of good, lighthearted fun. You’re probably not going to make a policy speech at Fancy Farm, but it’s an opportunity to come together … I think you can have a lot of fun if you don’t take it too seriously, and it brings that spotlight to Western Kentucky that we haven’t necessarily had in the past from leaders. So my approach is that I want the Republican voice to be heard and I want the Democratic voice to be heard (and for people to think about) how we can work together. That’s one of the things that we’re missing throughout this country – an inability to make progress and work together. And Fancy Farm really does allow that opportunity.”
While Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – the only Democrats to currently hold state constitutional office – will not be present, three Democrats are scheduled to speak. In addition to Booker, the state party’s chair, Colman Elridge, and 1st District Congressional candidate Jimmy Ausbrooks will both speak. Ausbrooks, a Franklin resident, is running against incumbent James Comer of Tompkinsville, and since Ausbrooks had no primary challenger, he was not on the ballot in May. Because of that, picnic attendees will likely be hearing his name for the first time.
“I’ve never met him and I’ve never seen him speak, and obviously, I welcome him to Fancy Farm,” Elder said. “We have a large congressional district, which now includes Frankfort, and even current Congressman Comer lives a good ways from Fancy Farm. They have a big district to cover, so there’s always going be people running that probably are hours and hours away from your home.”
Republican House Speaker Jim Osborne will be this year’s emcee. In addition to Elridge, Booker, Ausbrooks, Comer and possibly Paul and McConnell, the following speakers have also confirmed: State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray); State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield); Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball. Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge), who are each running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2023, have also confirmed.
