FANCY FARM — Call it, literally, a baptism by fire.
Grant Cherry of Murray found himself in a position Saturday that, when it comes to the annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, may be the most envied. Thanks to his marriage to a woman who hails from the home of what is dubbed the World’s Largest Picnic, he found himself in the hottest of the hot zones.
The political speaking may get heated. Temperatures on the picnic grounds have been known to approach 100 degrees some years. However, without question, it is the barbecue pits that produce the highest amount of heat, and that is where Cherry made his Fancy Farm barbecue crew debut with the job of removing hunk after hunk after mouth-watering hunk of freshly, slow-cooked pork and mutton from their red-hot grates.
“It is a lot of work … a lot of work. But it’s the family tradition. I married a Fancy Farm girl … here I am,” said Cherry in between stints of using protective gloves to remove the metal sheets that guarded the meat before he and others on the crew would load the hunks into waiting metal tubs that would be placed onto wheelbarrows for transport to buildings where the meat could be pulled or chopped.
He also said he was glad to be making his debut the year the picnic returned to its well-known glory.
“Oh absolutely! It’s awesome,” he said.
Someone else who was awfully happy to see the event regain its pageantry this year was Fr. Darrell Venter, the pastor of Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church. It is the primary beneficiary of all of the money that is spent on the meat Cherry and everyone else on the crew was busy making available to the many visitors who came from throughout western Kentucky, even other states, to feast on the barbecue and other tasty treats.
“We are glad that we’re able to have it this year,” Venter said. “Last year, we did have what I guess you call a partial picnic, where we just had a raffle and sold the meat by the pound and we did OK. But it’s good to have everything back up and running again.
“I never know how much money we raise; that’s the finance committee’s job, but it’s a good amount and it raises money for our mission program (to other nations), which we had to stop when COVID came. We also do a lot with Mayfield and Graves County community services and the education systems, where we’re helping kids and doing other outreach in the community, so I’m really glad to see everything coming back and everyone having a good time.”
Having the best time Saturday clearly were members of the Republican Party, who had the parade grounds pretty much to themselves. For what was believed to be the first time in the history of the picnic, no members of the Democratic Party spoke to the crowd, although a very small handful of Democrat loyalists did make their voices heard from time to time.
One of the more bold Democrats was Paducah’s Terry Thompson, who did not hold back. He came dressed in a blue T-shirt with the likeness of former President Donald Trump, essentially Public Enemy No. 1 for Democrats these days. There was also one word under Trump’s image, “Clown.”
He then explained why he decided to enter the GOP shark tank Saturday.
“I’m here to see if our officials have come up with an agenda or platform, either locally, statewide or nationally,” Thompson said. “And so far, I have not heard any kind of a platform or agenda.”
However, he said he had not heard about any encounters that resulted in arguments. And he said he would not be firing the first salvo either.
“No sir, everybody has been very civil today, and when they talk to me, I talk to them just like they were my best friend,” he said.
Sam White of Murray is a GOP supporter and came to cheer for Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer of Tompkinsville. And while he came bearing several large signs discussing his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, as well as the teaching of critical race theory, among others, he joined Thompson is expressing his desire for civility to rule at Fancy Farm.
“We don’t mistreat people. That’s one of the fallacies about all of this,” White said, his thoughts later expressed from the stage by former Kentucky State Auditor and Secretary of State Bob Babbage, a Democrat, who served as the event’s emcee, who said that the political speaking part is indeed for exchanging barbs between the two parties.
“That’s what you do here,” White said. “But, right now, Democrats are upset because things aren’t going their way in Kentucky, so instead of coming here and arguing their point, well, they take their ball and go home.”
State Democrats were in Louisville Saturday hosting what was dubbed “FancyVaxx,” which amounted to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, said they were skipping the happenings in Fancy Farm due to Graves County being in the COVID-19 hot zone. Media reports indicate that about 50 shots were administered in Louisville, an event that, while attended by Democratic lawmakers, did not include any speeches, such as were exhibited in Fancy Farm.
Meanwhile, at the podium, a Murray resident was in the leadoff spot. Kentucky 1st District state Sen. Jason Howell made sure that he took his biggest swings during his first appearance at Fancy Farm since being elected in 2019, but not before Babbage, now a lobbyist in Frankfort who said he has worked with Howell so far in his term, could land a friendly dig.
“You know what makes me sick? Someone who runs unopposed. That never happened to me once,” Babbage said, adding that the few encounters with Howell so far have been quite positive. “And this guy ran unopposed in the primary AND the general!”
“The main reason I’m meeting many of you for the first time is because I didn’t have a Democratic opponent,” Howell said. “These days, you can’t find any Democrats in western Kentucky. The only Democrat here is Bob Babbage and he’s not even from here!”
