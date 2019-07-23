FANCY FARM — With less than two weeks to go before what many pundits have dubbed the kickoff to the political campaign season in Kentucky, the speaking lineup for the annual Fancy Farm Picnic is coming together.
On Sunday, Mark Wilson, the chair of the political speaking part of the event – which is a major fundraiser for St. Jerome’s Catholic Church – released an updated list of the lineup. Only three spots remain unconfirmed, and they are reserved for Kentucky U.S. senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, both of whom represent the Republican Party, and Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a Democrat.
Earlier this summer, Wilson said McConnell traditionally waits until the last few days, even hours, before the picnic to reveal his plans. McConnell is the current majority leader of the U.S. Senate.
All three potential speakers were listed as “pending.”
The political stump speaking portion of the picnic will start at its traditional time of 2 p.m. next Saturday, Aug. 3. Fancy Farm is located along KY 80, about eight miles west of Mayfield.
In addition, the speaking order has been set with emcee Bill Goodman, a longtime personality with Kentucky Educational Television, being placed in the leadoff slot and being allotted five minutes.
Should McConnell and Paul appear, they will each have six minutes at the podium, along with Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer, as well as Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and his opponent in this year’s general election, current Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Grimes, should she decide to speak, will have two minutes in advance of the two candidates seeking her seat, Republican Mike Adams and Democrat Heather French Henry.
