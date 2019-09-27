MURRAY — The Festival of Champions marching band contest will be hosted by the Murray State University Racer Band for the 44th time come Saturday.
It will be the 25th time John Fannin has been directly involved. That is how long he has been the Racer Band’s director, and it is an event that he says is the highlight of each season for the students and staff, on a lot of fronts.
However, Saturday’s renewal of what has come to simply be known to many by the letters “FOC” will be both extra special and extra emotional for Fannin. It will be his last FOC as Racer Band director.
“Actually, most days are pretty emotional and reflective,” said Fannin, who said he is glad to know that, at least according to the forecast, the competition will actually take place this year. It was rained out for the first time ever last year.
That meant that not only did the many high school marching bands from throughout the region who compete at Roy Stewart Stadium every year not have the chance to perform, but it also robbed the members of the Racer Band of an experience that Fannin said can be as beneficial to them as what the high school players receive.
“Our students run this thing,” he said. “That’s how it’s always been. Everybody has a two or three-hour shift where they do things like making sure the band that is leaving the field didn’t leave anything on the field to pointing them to where they can change into and out of their uniforms to just simply handing them a hot dog when they’re done playing. It’s a good tradition, though, of student leadership and our students take a lot of pride in doing this.”
Fannin said this is because a large percentage of the Racer Band members marched in the FOC in high school.
“I’d say 80 percent of our group, maybe more than that, performed in this thing and a lot of the bands that they used to be part of are coming to this thing to see them,” he said. “It’s the highlight of their year. You know, playing for a football crowd is great and we had a great night (Saturday during the Racers’ game with Morehead State); this program has a reputation of drawing really great crowds that stay in their seats until after halftime.
“But when you’re playing for a marching band crowd, like we’re going to have this week, and these are people who really can appreciate when a trumpet player hits a high note and the overall performance, it’s a different level of appreciation and the students really enjoy that part.”
It also is a highly-anticipated event for the bands. For starters, many of the bands have pedigrees for not only winning, but winning big. This year’s lineup of 14 bands consists of several that have won either state championships or won or placed very high in national events, and that kind of strong competition is not available every week, Fannin said.
“If you like watching marching bands, you’re going to see a lot of really, really good groups on Saturday,” he said of such outfits as Madisonville-North Hopkins, which had a string of 10 straight Kentucky Class 4A state titles not too long ago; Tennessee powerhouses Union City and Collierville, both frequent participants in high-profile national events, as well as such activities as the Rose Bowl and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades. There is also Arkansas power Paragould, which won three state titles in a row in recent years.
Locally, Murray High is coming off two straight Class A state titles and Adair County, making its first appearance in many years at FOC, is the all-time winningest program in Kentucky, having notched 23 state titles in multiple classes.
Murray High director Tim Zeiss said he likes the Stewart Stadium venue because it prepares his group for what it will see later in the year at state.
“In some aspects, the press box at Murray State is bigger than the one at the University of Louisville (where Murray High won its first state title two years ago),” said Zeiss, who is quite familiar with the advantages of playing at Stewart Stadium, being that he is a Racer Band alumnus himself. “It also gives us instructors a better vantage point where we can watch the band from a very high perspective. We just can’t do that here at the high school.”
The proximity of being in Murray also allows Fannin to visit both local band programs quite often, which he said is important for the relationship between his program and the high schools, both of whom have sent numerous musicians on to be Racer Band members.
“It’s great to have that,” said Calloway County High School Director or Bands Derek Jones. “I’d say he comes out here at least two or three times a year. In fact, we did one of his pieces in concert band not too long ago, so to have the actual composer of something come here to work with us is just awesome. I met him when I was a graduate student at Austin Peay and he was pretty much on fire then and really hasn’t stopped.
“It’s going to be hard to imagine the Racer Band without John Fannin.”
Saturday’s FOC starts at 11:30 a.m. with preliminary rounds. The finals will begin at 5 p.m. with the Racer Band performing its exhibition at about 8:45.
