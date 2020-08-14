MURRAY — It has been said that home is where the heart is, and that is true for Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger.
Calloway’s sheriff since 2014 is indeed heading back home to Christian County. Thursday, he said that an opportunity that has arisen with his family’s farm — Leavell Farms — near the Pembroke community and that is why he will be walking away from the Calloway position Monday morning, which also will end a law enforcement career that spanned 30 years, 20 of which were spent with the Kentucky State Police.
He said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes will appoint an interim sheriff soon.
“I love the farm,” Steger said during an interview in his office Thursday afternoon. “This wasn’t planned or anything like that, but I just have a love for that farm. That’s where I grew up. It’s my flesh and blood and they raised me right there on that farm.”
Timing is the main factor Steger is making this decision, he said.
“We’re at about 4500 acres between what we own and what we rent, and when you take on that much land, you’ve got to run it like a business and with that expansion in recent years, they need more help,” he said. “It’s a situation where I do this now or when I would be done (with his second term as sheriff) and had the option of running again or having the option to step down and go to the farm. That’s the opportunity I have right now, to get involved full time with the farm, which might not still be there in two years.
“We’re at a point where we need somebody full time to help with the operational end of it, so they talked to me and said, ‘Here’s what we need … are you interested?’ Well, I am.”
However, while Steger’s formative years were spent in Christian County, the place where he has spent most of his life is Calloway County. He said he has spent his entire law enforcement career as a resident of the Murray area, starting with a two-year stint as a dispatcher with what was then known as Murray State University Public Safety (now the Murray State Police Department) that began in 1992. That was followed by three-and-a-half years with the Murray Police Department before he went to CCSO for the first time.
That first stint only lasted about five months as he had already applied for acceptance to the KSP academy in Richmond, which was granted in 1998 and ended in 2013 after he had served 10 years as the detective sergeant at KSP Post 1 in Graves County.
He said his plans are to return to Christian County, and admitted it will be difficult to leave the Murray-Calloway County area.
“You have heard many people say this, that there is something just really special about Murray. I’m here to tell you it’s true. There is no other place like it,” he said, adding that he has also made a strong effort to give back to this community. “When I took this job, I wanted to do my best to be a hands-on sheriff, and I’ve never been scared to work a wreck and I have done my best to make myself available 24 hours a day.
“I started doing that when I became the detective sergeant at KSP and I can’t tell you how many people have my cell number and I welcome them to call me because that’s what I signed on to do and I do feel that, as an elected official, you have to do that. I do that also because I believe that if you ever stop doing that, you’re going to lose that niche you gain from having done all of the training and using it. I had so many hours of training in investigations and stuff at KSP and I didn’t want to lose those abilities and, when I came here, I wanted to keep that going.”
In recent years, Steger said he was spending more time at the Christian County farm.
I would go back during harvest season. In fact, that was my vacation during the year,” he said. “I didn’t take vacation to Florida or somewhere like that. I went back home to help out with the harvest.
“I usually would go back there for a couple of weeks in June to help with the wheat harvest, then I would go back in the fall when it was time to harvest corn and beans.”
Steger also is not the only person on the farm with law enforcement experience. His uncle, Libby Leavell, is also a former sheriff, having led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years before deciding not to seek continuing his term two years ago.
