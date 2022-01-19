MURRAY – This year’s Soybean Promotion Day at Murray State University featured several heavy-hitters in agriculture-related media, with a nationally broadcast farm news TV show and a popular radio show producing their newest episodes in front of a live audience.
Now in its 17th year, the event is sponsored by the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board and hosted by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture. This year’s program was directed by Farm Journal media and included the taping of segments in front of a live audience for the “U.S. Farm Report” weekly TV show. According to Farm Journal, the program has been on the air since 1975 and remains the longest-running syndicated TV show focusing on agriculture, rural issues and the country lifestyle.
Tuesday’s event also included a broadcast of “AgriTalk,” a live, two-hour syndicated talk radio show on agricultural issues. The show premiered in 1994 and currently airs on more than 100 affiliate stations across the country, Farm Journal said.
Tony Brannon, dean of Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture, said the TV taping had been scheduled for last year before COVID-19 canceled the event. He said the school always appreciates the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board sponsoring an event that is an important educational opportunity for farmers across the region.
“This is the time of year farmers are making their main decisions, and the information we’re hearing today could impact those decisions,” Brannon said. “So we’re glad to provide this forum for discussion, for networking and also taking it to the national stage with the ‘U.S. Farm Report’ being here and Farm Journal Publications doing that as part of our program this year.”
During the first segment of “U.S. Farm Report,” host Tyne Morgan spoke with agriculture analyst Andrew Jackson and Alan Hoskins, American Farm Mortgage president and national sales director. They discussed a variety of issues, including increasing wheat acreage, managing risk, competition from the Chinese market and many others. Another segment featured Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and discussion of sustainable fuels, renewable diesel and its impact on the soybean markets. Brannon said another important panel on input costs went over how the rising cost of fertilizer and chemicals is affecting farmers this year.
According to a news release, the Hutson School of Agriculture was recently selected as one of 16 statewide applicants to receive funding from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to conduct farmer appreciation projects. The awarded projects will support community-based farmer appreciation programs that will promote the many contributions of farmers and their families, and to appreciate the various challenges farmers face working in agriculture.
In connection with that grant, Brannon spotlighted agriculture students Jelynda Elliott of Cayce and Kylee James of Dawson Springs, both of whom lost their homes in the Dec. 10 tornado that struck western Kentucky. A member of Murray State’s rodeo team, James also lost her “good horse,” Brannon said. He said Kentucky Farm Bureau and KDA had collaborated on the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund, which has already collected $1.1 million in donations. He said that if you contribute to the fund online, the money could go anywhere, but if you make the check to Kentucky Farm Bureau, you can designate it for a specific county or even a Murray State agriculture student.
