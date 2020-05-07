MURRAY — Scott Turner is concluding a 33-year teaching career this year, where he specialized in history.
Wednesday, as Teacher Appreciation Week continued nationally, he said his love for history was heightened by a man he had when he was a student in the 1970s at Murray Middle School, Richard "Dickie" Farrell. Eventually, he returned to Murray Middle to join Farrell on the faculty, where they also coached football together. However, he said, when it came to Farrell, while he loved the football field, he probably loved the classroom more.
“Dickie spent most of his years teaching sixth-grade math. When I came through, though, he taught eighth-grade history, and he was good at both. It’s because he worked at it,” Turner said of Farrell, who died Saturday at the age of 75. The son of former Murray State University Music Department Chairman Richard “Doc” Farrell, he spent all 28 of his teaching years at Murray Middle, retiring in 2002.
“He spent countless hours up (in the Murray Middle building). You would drive by and his car would still be in the parking lot because he was hard at work preparing his lessons for the next day. He was just a dedicated teacher and a dedicated coach and he always had his students and his players in mind. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. He’s was a great one.”
The fact that his father was renowned for his time at Murray State in its music exploits would have made it easy, it would seem, for Dickie to follow that path as well. And Turner said Dickie did have a fond place for the band and other music programs at Murray Middle, though he did not teach those subjects.
“That was out of his respect for his dad right there. He really enjoyed what those programs did,” Turner said of Dickie, who did display a penchant for being an entertainer for his students. His obituary mentions how his easy-going nature at Murray Middle included displaying “whimsical foreign accents” or impressions of the Muppets.
“He was very highly thought of by his colleagues and the kids really enjoyed being in his class,” recalled Pat Seiber, who was Murray Middle principal in the late 1990s and early 2000s, near the end of Dickie’s tenure. “For me, he was a good employee and a pleasure to work with. He also was a good role model. Men in a middle school are somewhat of a scarce commodity; those roles are typically filled by women, for the most part, so it was really good to have male role models when I was at Murray Middle and he was one of them.”
“Middle school is a great age, but a tough age to teach,” Turner said. “It takes special people and he spent his entire career with them.
“He just never wanted recognition or anything like that.”
Dickie did find that on the football field and while serving his country. A 1962 graduate of Murray High, he played on the ’61 state championship team before heading to Murray State, where he majored in chemistry. Then, in 1966, he joined the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He served until ’70, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal for his efforts.
However, even though he had chances to assume the head coaching duties at Murray Middle, he always passed on it. Rick Fisher, who would go on to a successful career as head coach at Murray High, remembered Dickie on his staff at Murray Middle before he went to Murray High.
“He was a loyal, loyal supporter and a great guy, and he’d do whatever you wanted him to do,” Fisher said. “He had the chance to be the head coach, and would’ve been a good one, but he decided that he could do more good doing what he was doing as an assistant. He may have never been the head coach (at Murray Middle), but he was the top assistant over there for years and years. He touched a lot of lives. He was a really good coach at that level and all of the kids really respected him.”
One of those players who had looked up to Dickie was Turner, and when he returned to Murray Middle as a teacher and eventually head coach, he said it was a great comfort to have Dickie by his side.
“I literally couldn’t have done it without him,” Turner said of his 14-year tenure as head coach at Murray Middle, which started after Fisher went to the high school. Turner spent 16 years at Murray Middle before heading to Murray High for the next 17. “I was the head coach but I coached the offense and he was the defensive coordinator and he just knew what to do and when to do it.
“I’ll miss him. I know that.”
As Turner nears the end of his own tenure, his final year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, he pondered how Dickie would have handled this situation. He said, in typical fashion, he would have put the same preparation into nontraditional instruction via remote means as he did when he was spending all of those hours at the campus.
However, he said he believes he would have difficulty accepting it.
“It would have been really hard on him I think,” Turner said. “He enjoyed teaching his classes, but he enjoyed being around his students more.” n
