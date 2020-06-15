MURRAY — An Orlando, Florida-based law firm announced Friday that it had filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Hazel man who was involved in a 2019 fire at Murray mobile home complex that claimed the life of a Murray woman.
Mercedes Trejo, community relations coordinator for the Morgan and Morgan firm, said that the suit alleges that the owners of the Riviera Courts Mobile Home Community and their employees were negligent in failing to safely maintain the electrical system of a mobile home in that complex. That structure was where a woman, who Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland identified as Lanie Gray, 19, of Murray, resided and died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire that occurred in the early-morning hours of June 12 and destroyed the home.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto also said that another person had been inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but had managed to escape with what he described as minor injuries. That person is identified in the lawsuit as Beau Banks, who records show was a resident of the mobile home at the time of the blaze.
The lawsuit names Banks as the plaintiff in the case and names Mid-South Partners, LLC of Beaufort, South Carolina, which oversees the mobile home complex, as the primary defendant, along with several other co-defendants. Those co-defendants named in the lawsuit are:
•CT Corporations System of Frankfort;
•Market Street Group, LLC of Beaufort, South Carolina;
•Gary Bellomy of Beaufort, South Carolina;
•Market Street Capital Inc. of Beaufort, South Carolina;
•Little Rock Communities, LLC of Beaufort, South Carolina;
•25 West, LLC of Santa Barbara, California,;
•Paracorp Inc. of Lexington
•Kirk Avenue LP of Santa Barbara, California;
•Kristi Diviney of Union City, Tennessee;
•Sophia Reese of Murray
•Jason Morris of Columbus.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Calloway Circuit Court. It says that Banks resided in a mobile home at Riviera and had a written lease with the defendants. The lawsuit said Banks complied with all provisions of that lease. The lawsuit also says that the lease prohibited Banks “from inspecting, altering or disturbing the electrical system in any way.”
“Before the fire on June 12, 2019, the defendants were notified by Beau Banks of electrical problems with the mobile home, and the defendants negligently, carelessly and, with gross negligence, failed to inspect or remedy the electrical problems, a violation of the duties the defendants expressly undertook in the written lease,” the lawsuit says.
Morgan and Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Dylan Bess issued a written statement Friday.
“We allege the owners and employees of the Riviera Courts Mobile Home Community were made aware of the electrical problems with the mobile home, yet they carelessly neglected their duties to maintain a safe environment, resulting in the death of a young woman and Beau Banks’ traumatic injuries. The mobile home fire, we believe, was completely preventable and inexcusable -- and we will work to hold these defendants accountable for their inactions,” the joint statement said.
The lawsuit did not specify an exact figure on damages that will be sought in the case, only to say that “damages the plaintiff seeks from the defendants are in excess of the jurisdictional minimum of Calloway Circuit Court. The lawsuit did say that Banks “endured great pain and suffering of both body and mind from his injuries” in the fire, which also resulted in medical expenses and “the erosion of his ability to labor and earn money.”
