CADIZ — Kentucky State Police say that a fatal wreck over the weekend in Cadiz involved three people from Murray.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 1 Trooper Adam Jones said that KSP received a call at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday requesting assistance regarding a collision that involved possible fatal injuries at the intersection of U.S. 68 and KY 139 in Cadiz.
At that time, troopers Will Propes and Casey Hamby responded to the scene.
Jones said that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, operated by Tyler L. Dodson, 24, of Murray, was traveling west on US 68 while, at the same time, a 1999 Honda Civic car, operated by Brandon P. Hare, 21, of Cadiz, was traveling north on KY 139.
Jones said the investigation indicates that Hare failed to yield at a stop sign and Dodson’s vehicle struck Hare’s vehicle in the passenger side. Hare was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Hare’s passenger, Jarod A. Ballengee, 20, also of Cadiz, was taken to Trigg County Hospital, where he also died a short time later. Dodson and two other passengers in his vehicle, Dorothy S. Dodson, 69, of Fancy Farm, and Mason L. Dodson, 23, of Murray, were all taken to Trigg County Hospital. Tyler and Dorothy were treated and released, while Mason was transferred to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for further treatment.
An autopsy and toxicology for Hare was being conducted today per the request of the Trigg County coroner, Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.