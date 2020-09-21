MURRAY – In-person absentee voting begins Oct. 13 at the Miller Courthouse Annex, and Calloway County residents have until Oct. 5 to register to vote if they are not already registered.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said the absentee voting will be open at the annex from Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the general election officially takes place. People will have plenty of options of when to stop by if they wish to cast an absentee ballot in person, as voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“The last day to register to vote for this election is Oct. 5 by 4:30 p.m.,” Faulkner said. “Then, the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 9. So they can go online until Oct. 9, and they can call us (at 270-753-3923) until Oct. 9.”
Faulkner said people may either talk to her or a deputy clerk directly about getting a mail-in ballot sent to them or they may request a ballot online at govoteky.com. They may also go to that website to check on the status of their absentee ballot request and apply to be a poll worker, among other things.
Faulkner said she wanted to remind voters that if they receive a ballot in the mail for the primary, they will not automatically receive one for the general election, so they must make sure to apply by that Oct. 9 deadline.
On election day itself, Nov. 3, county voters will have a choice of four different locations where they can vote. Unlike in years past, where voters could only cast ballots at their specific assigned precinct, they will be able to vote at any of the four polling locations this year. All four will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. The locations are Murray State University’s CFSB Center at 1401 KY 121, North Calloway Elementary at 2928 Brinn Road, East Calloway Elementary at 1169 Pottertown Road and Southwest Calloway Elementary at 3426 Wiswell Road. Faulkner said the the electronic “e-poll books” have all registered voters listed, so precinct workers will easily be able to access each name no matter who votes where.
“We’ll use those e-poll books, and they’ll be loaded up with all the voters countywide,” Faulkner said. “If someone is not in that e-poll book, just like in the past, the poll worker will call the clerk’s office and we’ll double check the information and see what’s going on.”
While this is going to be a very different general election than any Faulkner (or county clerks across Kentucky and the rest of the nation, for that matter) has ever experienced, she said she feels confident that the process will go relatively smoothly in the next few weeks and on election day itself.
“I feel good about it,” Faulkner said. “After the primary, everything went great for us, really, once we got the hang of it. This time, we’re kind of ahead of the ball game with that.”
Faulkner said she is hoping for at least a 70% turnout, and she said she doesn’t see any reason why Calloway County can’t achieve that. She said she expects that a sample ballot will be printed in the Murray Ledger & Times sometime in early October so voters can take time to go over it before in-person absentee voting begins. In addition to the presidential race between President Donald Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic Party challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, Kentucky has the most-watched U.S. Senate race in the country this year. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is running for what would be his seventh term, and he is being challenged by Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot.
If anyone has any questions, they are encouraged to call the County Clerk’s Office before going to vote. She noted that the ballot will have two proposed constitutional amendments on them, so the ballot will be double-sided. She said the e-scan machines that voters insert their ballots into do not have any problem reading both sides of a ballot, so people do not need to be concerned about that.
One of the proposed amendments asks voters if they are in favor of Marcy’s Law, which, according to ballotpedia.org, “would provide crime victims with specific constitutional rights, including the right to be treated with fairness and due consideration for the victim’s safety, dignity, and privacy; to be notified about proceedings; to be heard at proceedings involving release, plea, or sentencing of the accused; to proceedings free from unreasonable delays; to be present at trials; to consult with the state’s attorneys; to reasonable protection from the accused and those acting on behalf of the accused; to be notified about release or escape of the accused; to have the victim and victim’s family’s safety considered when setting bail or determining release; and to receive restitution from the individual who committed the criminal offense.”
The other proposed amendment asks voters if they are in favor of changing the term of Commonwealth’s Attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year terms beginning in 2030; changing the terms of district court judges from four-year terms to eight-year terms beginning in 2022; and requiring district judges to have been licensed attorneys for at least eight years beginning in 2022.
Last Wednesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations & Revenue to explain the changes in the general election procedure compared to the primary, when absentee ballots – both in-person and mail-in – were allowed on a much larger scale than ever before.
“I testified in July about what I thought we’d end up doing for November, and that’s pretty much what we have done,” Adams said. “I promised I would be mindful of the virus, and I have been. Nevertheless, the changes made for the general election are aimed at both accommodating the far higher voter turnout to be expected for a general election, and also at getting us, not back to normal, but closer to normal.
“Here’s what differs from the primary election plan.
“First, we are scaling back absentee voting somewhat. Rather than a no-excuse posture, and daily encouragement from the Governor and me that voters vote by absentee ballot if they can, as we did in the primary, we are encouraging absentee balloting for those who need it. Any voter of an age or health condition, or in contact with a person of an age or health condition, deemed to be at-risk is enabled to, and encouraged to, vote absentee. The same portal is there, govoteky.com. At that website you can register to vote, you can update your voter information, you can apply for an absentee ballot, you can track that absentee ballot electronically, and you can even volunteer to be a poll worker, which we really need right now.
“Let me put absentee balloting in perspective. As I testified in July, generally 98% of Kentucky voters vote in person on one day in a 12-hour span, and only 2% vote absentee. In the primary, about 75% voted absentee. That was the right thing at the time, but although that worked with a voter turnout of 29%, it could be disastrous if three-quarters of general election voters voted absentee. In November we expect a 72% turnout, two-and-a-half times the primary turnout. We can’t handle two-and-a-half times the number of absentee ballots we had in the primary. Our system is not designed for that.
“I’m pleased to say that, as of (Sept. 15), we’ve received 321,000 requests for absentee ballots. That actually is about 80,000 ballot requests under where we were at this point in the primary, and this is for a general election with two-and-a-half times the turnout. Again, absentee balloting is a good thing, but we don’t want too much of a good thing, especially as we’ve proved that we can safely vote in-person.
“That takes me to the next change from the primary: far more robust in-person voting opportunities, in two respects. First, following two weeks of early in-person voting in the primary, which received rave reviews from county clerks and from voters, we’ll have three weeks of early voting in the general election. This is no-excuse necessary, no-appointment necessary, in-person early voting. I hear from Republicans every day that they want to vote in-person. I hear that from Democratic constituencies too. To help ensure we don’t overload the circuits on Nov. 3, we’ll have early voting all day on weekdays and even a minimum of half-day Saturday hours for in-person voting starting Oct. 13.”
Adams also said there would be many more locations on Nov. 3 than there were on the day of the primary on June 23. He said his goal for the general election has been to keep what worked well and improve on what didn’t in the primary. The Republican secretary of state said he and Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, agreed with this goal and spent about a month working through details. The template plan came from a bipartisan group of county clerks and members of the State Board of Elections, he said.
“To be sure, the final agreement helps Democrats,” said Adams, who is a Republican. “It also helps Republicans. It also helps Independents, Libertarians and any other voter who wants to participate safely in this election.”
