MURRAY — It appears Calloway County voters find the absentee voting style for this year’s Kentucky primary election to their liking.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said Tuesday that absentee voting so far has been much heavier than usual. Voting started last Monday and, as Tuesday’s voting continued, she said it is believed that more than 700 voters have cast ballots so far, either by mail or at the in-person polling place at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray.
It is believed that is about 70 voters per week more than usual.
“And that is a good thing,” said Faulkner, who always stresses the importance for residents to exercise their right to vote for a variety of reasons, namely to validate the efforts of candidates who campaign for elected positions.
“For us, it’s something new (to have this strong a pace so far) and we’re glad to see people utilizing their voting rights.”
Monday was the last day for requesting an absentee ballot by mail, but anyone who has received a ballot still has time to handle that task at home. However, Faulkner emphasizes that ballots must be postmarked by election day, June 23. Ballots can be mailed to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office or placed in a drop-off box during clerk’s office business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday and again on Monday, the last day of absentee voting.
Ballots left in the drop box are collected each day when the clerk’s office closes.
As for in-person voting, this will also remain available at the Miller Annex during the same hours as the clerk’s office through Friday and again Monday. This is where guidelines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are most noticeable with election workers all donning personal protective equipment and sanitizing the places where voters cast ballots constantly.
“Our people have been doing a great job. They’re doing all they can to protect both voters and themselves,” Faulkner said of the workers who wear either masks that cover their noses and mouths or plastic face shields. They also do their work behind a clear plastic barrier.
“We got those from our vendor (Harp Enterprises of Lexington) and they were able to find them just in time. One afternoon before we started, our deputies spent the day preparing (the Miller Annex) for voters and we also had some help from (Calloway County Judge-Executive) Kenny Imes and his staff. They were all really great.”
“I would say the clerk’s office and everybody else is doing their best to make it as easy possible for all of the voters to have the opportunity to cast their vote in a way that makes them most comfortable and safe,” said Karen Opferman, who is serving as a judge at the Miller Annex. “I also know that there have been several people who have said how easy they feel it is, which could be the number of days we’re doing this or maybe it’s the location.
“From what I can recall so far, I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback. I’ve worked many primary elections at a precinct out in the county and I feel like we’re doing really well. Plus, I like meeting new people and helping people too and I think it’s good that (the plastic shield at the front of the precinct) is there. I feel like it does a good job of protecting us and the voters, but it also generates a feel of overall safety, which is very important these days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.