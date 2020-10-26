MURRAY — Not every vote will have been counted on the night of Nov. 3 for that day’s general election in Calloway County.
However, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner says that she is very confident that enough votes will have been counted that night to more than determine who has won. That is because her county is taking advantage of a new system passed down from state government to make this process go faster.
It is called a counting committee.
“Actually, the name ‘counting committee’ might not be the best title for it,” Faulkner said, noting that the committee really is not ‘counting ‘ anything, especially votes. Absolutely not.”
The committee only deals with ballots that have been mailed to voters, then returned to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office. Ballots are returned either through the mail or are placed in one of two drop boxes at the Calloway County Courthouse, one that is outside the building on the south end of the facility, the other inside on the first floor.
Once they are received, the committee’s job is two-fold. First, the seven members on the committee look at the envelopes in which the ballots are packaged. There are two envelopes and each has the voter’s signature, and those signatures are examined. This is to confirm the identity of the voters and to determine that they are, in fact, registered voters in Calloway County.
Once that is complete, the other task is simple. The ballot is placed into a scanner and the ballot is accepted or rejected. If the ballot is rejected, the voter is notified that there is a problem and additional information is sought. If the information on the envelopes have issues with signatures, this is reported to the Kentucky Board of Elections in Frankfort.
“Where a voter goes (to a polling place) in person and fills out their ballot and scans that in themselves, the counting committee takes care of that for the mail-ins. We go ahead and scan it for them,” Faulkner said, adding that this was part of the guidelines that were jointly drafted by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear during the summer.
This was the same type of program Adams and Beshear drafted in advance of the primary election that was moved from May to June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also driving the mail-in guidelines in an effort to give as many voters the chance to avoid what is expected to be heavy traffic at polling places on Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked Nov. 3 in order to be counted as part or the election. In-person absentee voting is continuing through Nov. 2.
“In the past, we’ve always had the option of mail-in ballots, but there were reasons in place for you to get a ballot mailed to you,” Faulkner said. “This time (because of the pandemic), the reasons have changed, so there’s quite a few (voters) who are going to use that. We respect people not wanting to get out. That’s why we have this option for them.”
In addition, another restriction has been lifted. Before this year, mail-in ballots could not be examined in any manner until the day or the election. Faulkner said the committee has been meeting twice a week to examine mail-in ballots and this is going to make the process go faster in election night.
“There would be so many ballots, we wouldn’t be able to get to them all,” Faulkner said, acknowledging that the conditions appear to be coming together for a very strong voter turnout in the general election. “Presidential elections and federal elections here traditionally are heavier voted, but this one looks huge. I don’t remember seeing anything like what we’re seeing this year (with campaigns’ activities). I think the campaigns, as a whole, are letting people know this is a big deal.
“Our board of elections chose to have the counting committee based on the requirements of the state. I think (Adams and Beshear) have done a great job, just from my standpoint, of setting this up, and this is from what I’ve been hearing from others, other states have been talking to Kentucky about this. They’re asking, ‘Wow! This is your first time with this and you’re doing great. What are ya’ll doing?’ The state board, the secretary of state’s office and governor’s office have handled it well, and I think a reason for that is that it’s a little more simplistic.”
Faulkner said 4,500 mail-in ballots were sent to Calloway registered voters who had requested them. She said about 2,800 have returned ballots. At the same time, she said 5,966 voters have utilized the in-person absentee voting precinct at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray, meaning about 8,800 voters have cast ballots so far in the general election. That means that 28% of the county’s registered voters have cast ballots.
Faulkner said state officials are predicting as high as a 70% turnout. Absentee ballots are the first to be counted on election night, meaning the efforts of the counting committee will go a long way toward the county having fairly solid numbers to report on election night.
“I think the amount of mail-ins that will need to be counted after that will be pretty small. We’ll know who won most of the races, I believe,” she said, stressing that election night results are deemed “unofficial” until certified a few days later.
