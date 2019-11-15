MURRAY — County clerks’ offices in all 120 counties of Kentucky were involved in a mission Thursday to ensure that the Nov. 5 gubernatorial race had been conducted fairly.
For Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner and her staff, their only concern had to do with the totals from the 23 precincts her office oversees. In a matter of about half an hour in the first-floor conference room of the Calloway County Courthouse, Faulkner and Deputy Clerk Lynn Paschall were able to determine exactly what had been determined on the evening of Nov. 5 in the clerk’s office upstairs.
“Everything matched,” Faulkner said after hers and Paschall’s work had ended Thursday morning as part of the statewide recanvass of the governor’s race. That recanvass was requested by Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, who finished about 5,000 votes behind Democratic Party nominee Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s sitting attorney general.
“I absolutely had full confidence in our vendor and our machines and our poll workers, and all of our ladies upstairs recapped this,” Faulkner added. “We’ve checked and rechecked, and even triple checked, what we had and we now have two to three reports to pull from.”
Thursday’s results showed nothing different in Calloway. Bevin won the county with 6,344 votes (53.97%) with Beshear finishing with 5,160 (43.9%) and Libertarian Party candidate John Hicks emerging with 251 votes (2.14%).
Bevin, who did not concede to Beshear on the night of the election, called for the recanvass of the commonwealth’s votes, saying he believed there might have been some illegal activity involved in some precincts that could have allowed Beshear to obtain an edge.
However, a representative for Bevin who attended Thursday’s recanvass in Murray said he had little doubt that Calloway numbers were solid.
“(Was there a problem in) Calloway County? Not really,” said Brian Truskey of Murray. “I think, in Calloway County, they’ve got good people here, so (attending the proceeding) was just a matter of making sure it was fair. And they treat me well.”
While Faulkner said she was confident things would reveal nothing out of the ordinary, she said she was still feeling nervous.
“Absolutely. It’s because you wonder what questions will be asked and what kind of background will be involved,” she said, going so far as to say that the reputation of her office and staff was on the line Thursday. “Well, sure! If you don’t have confidence in the clerk’s office and the county board of elections, that’s going to hurt when it comes time to get out and vote. I always say that a lot of time, energy and money is spent on (elections) and everybody has that privilege – and I feel like they should utilize it because every vote does count – whether it’s five or 5,000, you have people who go through the trouble to get their person (elected to an office).”
Faulkner and her staff have dealt with recanvasses in the past. Before Thursday, the most recent had been in 2016 for the Democratic Party primary for president with Bernie Sanders defeating Hillary Clinton in the county, a fact that was confirmed in the recanvass.
In 2014, there were two. One confirmed the 16-vote win for Ken Claud over Rodney Hill in the Democratic primary for Calloway County jailer. The second upheld a 41-vote win for Democrat Tim Todd over Republican Bill Duncan in that year’s general election for Calloway County Magistrate District 2.
“Listen, I think we have a wonderful group of clerks and we have good members from both parties on the election board. They do things by the book and they do things the right way, and I think we’ve always tried, during my tenure, to make sure that we are working with both sides to make sure elections are done with integrity,” said Calloway County Democratic Party Chairman David Ramey. “They’re top rate. That’s why Antonia keeps getting re-elected and she’s got great people with her, and I respect Col. (Bill) Cowan (the election board’s GOP representative). We may disagree on things, but when it comes to this, he’s always going to be fair.”
As for the statewide totals, only one real change of note was discovered from Thursday’s recanvass. That came in Casey County, where write-in candidate Blackii Effing Whyte — identified by other media in the commonwealth as a “real person” — gained a vote in that county. Once most of the counties had reported, Bevin hosted a news conference in the early afternoon in which he conceded to Beshear.
The recanvass was conducted under the watch of sitting Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a Democrat, and her successor, Republican Michael G. Adams, who handily won his race on Nov. 5.
“I thought it was very telling that Alison Grimes made sure, at the state office, that the new secretary of state, Mr. Adams, was at the Board of Elections when this was going on (Thursday),” Ramey said.
