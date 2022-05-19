MURRAY – Primary elections historically have low turnout, and Tuesday’s election in Calloway County was no exception.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that as of April 27, there was a total of 31,943 registered voters living in the county. That number includes 15,612 Democrats, 12,790 Republicans, 1,221 Independents, 127 Libertarians, 21 Green Party members, 10 Constitution Party members, two Reform Party members, one Socialist Workers Party member and 2,159 voters classified as “other.”
Since Kentucky observes closed primary elections, only Republicans and Democrats could vote on Tuesday. With 1,605 Democrats voting in the U.S. Senate race, it was a turnout of approximately 10.28%. Republicans had more races on the ballot – including county judge-executive and sheriff – and more people voted for sheriff than any other race on the ballot. A total of 1,742 Republicans voted in the sheriff’s race, making the turnout approximately 13.62%.
After the passage of an elections reform bill in 2021, early voting is new to Kentucky, as are so-called “voting centers.” Before 2020, Calloway County residents went to vote at polling places in 23 separate, individual precincts, but on Tuesday, they could choose to vote at any of the five voting centers that were open. Although Faulkner said she likes the new system and thinks it is mostly a more convenient way for citizens to vote, people are still getting used to it, so she is not surprised that turnout was especially low the first time out.
“I am always hoping for the higher turnout because I know what goes into it to make it all happen and come together,” Faulkner said. “It is a privilege we have to vote and I encourage and appreciate all that take the time to do so.”
