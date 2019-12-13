MURRAY — Many already know that 2020 will bring with it what should be a hotly-contested election season, particularly in Kentucky.
Along with the U.S presidential race, there will be races for U.S. Senate, as well as state legislative seats, with both the Kentucky 5th District state representative and 1st District state Senate seats also in play. One of those races already became more interesting with this week’s announcement that 1st District state Sen. Stan Humphries will not be seeking re-election, since he was elected to that seat in 2012.
However, there are races locally, including for both school districts’ boards of education and the city councils in both Murray and Hazel. They also have deadlines attached with one of those races requiring much quicker action in order to enter than the others.
“Yes, the filing deadline for the Murray City Council race is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner on Thursday. “There is also a filing fee of $50. In order to be a candidate, you have to pick up your paperwork here at our office (on the second floor of the Calloway County Courthouse), then you have to go out and get some signatures (for a candidate petition), plus you have to fill out the KERS finance form and file that up here.”
Faulkner also said there are two seats that will be up for grabs for the Murray Independent School District Board of Education and three seats on the ballot for the Calloway County Schools board. The Hazel City Council will also be on the ballot, but all of these races have a different situation from Murray’s council.
“The filing deadline for the Hazel council and the school boards is not until 4 p.m. June 2, and the reason we have to do Murray’s filings so early is to be ready in case they have to have a primary,” Faulkner said, going a little deeper into Murray’s situation. “Murray won’t run in the May primary unless there are 25 people or more, so we need to have those candidates in place, just in case.”
Voters also have deadlines that are approaching, and there is one that will require very quick action. This is for voters who are considering a change in their political party affiliation in advance of the May primary in Kentucky.
“If you want to do any party changes for that, your deadline is 4 o’clock on Dec. 31, so it’s coming fast,” Faulkner said, adding that other voter deadlines might not seem pressing now, but acting on them soon would be a good idea.
“For instance, we have the last day you can be registered to be a voter for the May election, and that’s on April 20. I know that may seem a long way off, but time goes by too fast and that will get here really quick. So if you’re going to be a new voter, or maybe you’re moving to Calloway County and you’ve never voted here, you need to get in touch with us as soon as you can.”
Faulkner said this also applies to Calloway County residents who will be changing addresses.
“It’s very important to fill out that voter card (at the clerk’s office) and get that address change to us. Just because you may change with the post office doesn’t mean we pick that up, so you need to come and see us or call us. It’s not worth the trouble of having problems with finding out where you vote, or even if you can vote, on election day. Anything you can do ahead of time makes it easier on everybody.”
Anyone with questions about these deadlines can call the Calloway County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923, or visit the office on the second floor of the Calloway County Courthouse, located in the center of the court square in downtown Murray.
